Albemarle's Brittany McElheny is the Central Virginia field hockey coach of the year.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/ THE DAILY PROGRESS

McElheny is the mastermind behind the Albemarle field hockey team’s recent dominance in the Jefferson District. The veteran coach guided the Patriots to a fifth straight district championship. The team posted an 11-game winning streak at the end of the season and reached the Region 5D semifinals.

