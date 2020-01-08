McElheny is the mastermind behind the Albemarle field hockey team’s recent dominance in the Jefferson District. The veteran coach guided the Patriots to a fifth straight district championship. The team posted an 11-game winning streak at the end of the season and reached the Region 5D semifinals.
Central Virginia field hockey coach of the year: Brittany McElheny, Albemarle
John Harvey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Local Offers
Southern Air Residential | Heating & Air | Charlottesville VA
We offer a full line of services including new system install, service agreements, and indoo…
Paul Obaugh Ford
Visit us in store on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA or online at http://www.paulobaughf…
Window Depot USA of Charlottesville
Vinyl, wood, & composite windows from America's top manufacturers. Call us at 434-465-65…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.