Covenant's Abigail Shim is the Central Virginia field hockey player of the year.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/ THE DAILY PROGRESS

The sophomore midfielder was the driving force of an Eagles team that reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state tournament for the fourth year in a row. Shim was named Blue Ridge Conference player of the year and was a first-team VISAA Division II all-state performer for the second year in a row.

