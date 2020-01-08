The sophomore midfielder was the driving force of an Eagles team that reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state tournament for the fourth year in a row. Shim was named Blue Ridge Conference player of the year and was a first-team VISAA Division II all-state performer for the second year in a row.
Central Virginia Field Hockey Player of the Year: Abigail Shim, Covenant
John Harvey
