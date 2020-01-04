Covenant continued to be the gold standard by which all 8-man football teams in Virginia are measured after winning back-to-back state titles. Wilson guided the Eagles to a second straight undefeated season and was named VISFL Coach of the Year.
Breaking
Central Virginia Football Coach of the Year: Seth Wilson, Covenant
TRENDING NOW
-
Charlottesville boys basketball team outlasts Albemarle for Holiday Classic crown
-
Albemarle girls basketball team rolls to Holiday Classic title
-
Monday's Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic schedule
-
Athlete of the Week: Albemarle's Sylvie Jackson
-
On the run: 2019 saw lots of milestones in Central Virginia
Latest Local Offers
Towe Insurance Service Inc
We are committed to providing clients with the highest quality insurance plans available com…
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes
Proudly continuing our tradition of personal and compassionate service to the Waynesboro, St…
Epiphany Catholic School
Interested in learning more about our school? Give us a call at 540.825.9017 or visit our we…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.