Sims

Louisa County's Austin Sims is the 2019 Central Virginia defensive player of the year. 

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Sims was a fixture in the middle of the Louisa County defense and follows in the footsteps of former Lions great and current Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith as an impact performer. The senior posted 80 tackles and registered a pair of interceptions to earn Jefferson District Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments