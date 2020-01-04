Sims was a fixture in the middle of the Louisa County defense and follows in the footsteps of former Lions great and current Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith as an impact performer. The senior posted 80 tackles and registered a pair of interceptions to earn Jefferson District Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Breaking
Central Virginia Football Defensive Player of the Year: Austin Sims, Louisa County, Sr.
TRENDING NOW
-
Charlottesville boys basketball team outlasts Albemarle for Holiday Classic crown
-
Albemarle girls basketball team rolls to Holiday Classic title
-
Monday's Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic schedule
-
Athlete of the Week: Albemarle's Sylvie Jackson
-
On the run: 2019 saw lots of milestones in Central Virginia
Latest Local Offers
Roy Wheeler Realty Co | Homes For Sale
Check out our current listings, open houses, or drop us a line! http://www.roywheeler.com/
Southern Air Residential | Heating & Air | Charlottesville VA
We offer a full line of services including new system install, service agreements, and indoo…
Valley Nissan of Staunto
Visit us in store on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA or online at http://www.stauntonnis…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.