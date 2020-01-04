Rucker

William Monroe running back Dupree Rucker is the Central Virginia offensive player of the year. 

Rucker had a breakout year in his first season as the featured back in Coach Jon Rocha’s power running scheme. The senior running back became just the ninth running back in Central Virginia history to eclipse the 2,000-yard plateau in a season and the first since former Monticello running back Takeem Hedgeman achieved the feat in 2007. He rushed for 2,060 yards and 19 touchdowns to break William Monroe’s single-season rushing mark set by Cordell Burley (1,931) in 1991.

