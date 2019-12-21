The Western Albemarle girls cross country team had another successful season in 2019. Pugh guided the Warriors to Jefferson District and Region 3C championships this fall. The girls team capped the season with a runner-up finish at the VHSL Class 3 state cross country championships in Salem.
Central Virginia girls cross country coach of the Year: Katie Pugh, Western Albemarle
John Harvey
