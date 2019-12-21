20191118_CDP_sports_AllCVA037.JPG

Zack Wajsgras/For The Daily ProgressAlbemarle’s {span}Arianna DeBoer is the Central Virginia girls cross country runner of the year. {/span}

 Zack Wajsgras/For The Daily Progress

DeBoer established herself as one of the premier distance runners in Central Virginia last fall with several impressive performances. This fall, she set the standard at the Ragged Mountain Cup with a 12:04 two-mile time as Albemarle went on to win the girls race. She followed that up with a seventh-place performance (18:46) at the 36th annual Albemarle Invitational. DeBoer won the Region 5D individual title (19:00.5) and placed third at the VHSL Class 5 state meet (18:44) to garner all-state honors and help the Patriots finish third as a team.

