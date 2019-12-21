DeBoer established herself as one of the premier distance runners in Central Virginia last fall with several impressive performances. This fall, she set the standard at the Ragged Mountain Cup with a 12:04 two-mile time as Albemarle went on to win the girls race. She followed that up with a seventh-place performance (18:46) at the 36th annual Albemarle Invitational. DeBoer won the Region 5D individual title (19:00.5) and placed third at the VHSL Class 5 state meet (18:44) to garner all-state honors and help the Patriots finish third as a team.
Central Virginia girls cross country runner of the year: Arianna DeBoer, Albemarle
John Harvey
