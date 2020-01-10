20200103_cdp_All_central_Maynard109

Western Albemarle's Darren Maynard is the Central Virginia golf coach of the year.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/ THE DAILY PROGRESS

Maynard guided the Western Albemarle golf team to another stellar season this fall. The Warriors won the Jefferson District championship at Meadowcreek Golf Course, then went on to capture the Region 3C team title at Ironwood Golf Club in Staunton. Western Albemarle finished third at the VHSL Class 3 state championships.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments