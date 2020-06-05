Take one step into the Brooks Family YMCA and you’ll be greeted by an employee wearing a mask as well as a pair of questions related to COVID-19.
“Have you had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 48 hours?”
“Have you been exposed to anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 48 hours?”
If you answer no to both questions, you’re allowed into the facility.
Once in the facility, those that didn’t fill out a waiver form sent to members electronically need to fill out a paper waiver. After completing the form and using hand sanitizer, members can work out in the fitness center for the first time in nearly three months.
The Brooks Family YMCA was closed for 81 days due to COVID-19. The center opened Friday with a handful of new guidelines under Phase 2 of Virginia’s reopening.
“We’ve been closed for 81 days,” Jessica Maslaney, the CEO of the Piedmont YMCA, said. “On Tuesday the Governor announced that Phase 2 could reopen on Friday, so in all honesty, we’ve been planning for the last 81 days.”
That planning meant purchasing improved cleaning products, including a disinfectant that is sprayed on workout equipment. The new spray sits on the equipment for about a minute before being wiped off, leaving the piece of equipment sanitized.
Other changes include limiting just one swimmer to each lap lane in the facility’s pools. The facility allows up to three in a lane when families use the pool. To use the pool, members reserve times online. Swimmers can reserve a lane for up to two hours at a time.
About 90 people signed up to use the pool Friday.
“A lot of people were really excited about the pool because a lot of people over the last three months have been doing virtual workouts and so forth, but the pool is one thing we can’t recreate at home,” Maslaney said.
While there’s excitement about the facilities reopening, it’s certainly not a full return to normal.
In addition to additional cleaning, Phase 2 guidelines require each facility limit itself to 30% of its maximum capacity to help with social distancing. Most gyms in the area use their electronic check-in system to monitor capacity. Showers within facilities are closed and employees wear masks over their mouth and nose.
Other gyms in the area are following similar protocols to the YMCA, with a few minor tweaks.
Prior to entering ACAC, members are asked four total questions related to experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and being around people showcasing COVID-19 symptoms. The fitness center also requires a quick temperature check of both employees and members prior to entering the facility.
“We knew when we going to reopen that we wanted to reopen exceeding the guidelines, and so we are mandating that our staff, our team members, also have a temperature taken and answer those questions as well as our members so we can create an environment that’s as safe as possible,” Susan Johnson, ACAC vice president of marketing and communications, said.
ACAC opened its Crozet and Pantops locations Friday, and it will open its Albermarle Square and downtown locations Monday. Opening the two smaller locations first gives the organization a chance to better prepare larger locations while also learning from how the reopening went at the small locations.
The ACAC reopening also brings back furloughed employees.
“It’s incredibly exciting, and we made some of the best phone calls we’ve been able to make in months just bringing some of our staff back and we hope to bring more and more staff back,” Johnson said.
To ensure proper social distancing of 10 feet within the facility, signs were posted within the ACAC Pantops location to remind members to keep distance from others. Staff members were available to roam around the facility to ensure members followed guidelines. Some cardio equipment was blocked so members were forced to maintain a distance of at least 10 feet from others.
Other safety measures, such as closing off the showers and lockers within the locker room, were taken to help reduce the spread of any germs within the facility.
A few minutes away, Anytime Fitness rearranged the equipment in its Pantops facility, ensuring distance between members.
“It was definitely a challenge,” Jody Taylor, the gym’s co-owner, said. “This stuff is not light, and it doesn’t like to fit through doorways.”
Given its business model of being open 24 hours a day, Anytime Fitness faces a few different challenges than other gyms. For instance, the location won’t have employees on-site every hour of the day. Waivers sit at the entrance of the facility and the guidelines are listed at the entrance of the facility for people to see if they work out without a staff member present.
The location doesn’t have a particularly large membership, so even with a Phase 2 maximum capacity of about 25-30 people for the location, Taylor doesn’t expect the facility to ever reach that number at one time.
Taylor can monitor the number of people in the facility even when he’s off property thanks to technology that scans members into the gym. If the gym comes close to reaching its maximum capacity, he can swing by the gym and ensure it doesn’t exceed the limit.
Anytime Fitness set up large tubs of hand sanitizer in each room, which is customary for the location. Staff members clean the facility regularly throughout the day to ensure equipment and surfaces are disinfected. There are also cleaning wipes for members to wipe down equipment.
While necessary precautions are being taken at gyms in the area, there’s also excitement among members and staff to return to the facilities. Anytime Fitness rolled out a small “purple carpet” at its entrance to celebrate the reopening, while other facilities eagerly greeted members upon arrival.
“We’ve missed our family,” Maslaney said. “We’ve been waiting just to see people, so it’s nice to actually talk to and see people again. We still try to maintain our distance, but it’s been nice to be able to reconnect with people we haven’t seen in a while.”
Members, like 22-year-old Charlottesville resident Daniel Wannenburgh, were also excited to get back into the routine of working out. Wannenburgh spent the last few weeks working out in a makeshift gym in a garage.
“It was about time that it opened back up,” Wannenburgh, who went to the YMCA on Friday, said with a smile. “The last time I’ve been to the gym was when it closed. I’ve been dying for it to open back up.”
