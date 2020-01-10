For the second year in a row, Moore garnered Top 10 honors at the VHSL Class 4 state golf championships at Williamsburg National Golf Club. Moore was the Co-Jefferson District Player of the Year and was an all-region and all-state performer for Louisa County.
Breaking
Central Virginia prep golfer of the year: Zane Moore, Louisa County
