Louisa County's Zane Moore is the Central Virginia golfer of the year. 

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

For the second year in a row, Moore garnered Top 10 honors at the VHSL Class 4 state golf championships at Williamsburg National Golf Club. Moore was the Co-Jefferson District Player of the Year and was an all-region and all-state performer for Louisa County.

