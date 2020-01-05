The Jefferson District Player of the Year, Lynch was an offensive force at the net for Albemarle this season. She led the team in kills and was a first-team Region 5D and VHSL Class 5 all-state performer for a Patriots’ squad that reached the state quarterfinals. She ranks fourth in the program’s history in career kills and posted the fifth-most kills in a single season this past fall.
Central Virginia volleyball player of the year: Adalee Lynch, Albemarle
