Last month, the Blue Ridge basketball team won its second straight VISAA Division II state championship.
The accolades from the season continued to pour in for the Barons this week. Guard Michael Gray was named the VISAA Division II State Player of the Year and Coach Cade Lemcke was named Coach of the Year.
A first-team all-state performer last season, Gray took his game to another level this winter for the Barons. The junior point guard averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals a game.
Gray saved his best game for last, scoring a team-high 20 points as Blue Ridge defeated Norfolk Collegiate 78-68 in the state championship game at Virginia State University.
He becomes the third Blue Ridge player to earn state player of the year honors since 2017, joining current Clemson forward Amir Simms (2017) and former teammate Chris Rogers (2019).
Lemcke garnered his third Coach of the Year award and second in as many years after guiding the Barons to back-to-back championships. The team tied the school record for wins (30) and matched Carlisle School for the most state basketball championships in VISAA history.
Will Lee and Maliq Brown also garnered all-state honors for Blue Ridge.
Lee maintained his role as one of the elite players for the Barons this season. The senior shooting guard averaged 14.4 points, 3.1 rebounds 2.8 assists this season to earn first-team all-state honors. He eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau and led the team with 95 made 3-pointers.
Brown had a breakout season for Blue Ridge this season as a dominating force in the paint. The 6-foot-7 junior forward averaged a career-high 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds off the bench for the Barons and also was one of the team’s top shot blockers.
St. Anne’s-Belfield forward Justin Taylor and Covenant guard Jonas Sanker were also first-team all-state performers in their respective classifications.
Taylor turned in another monster season as the Saints reached the VISAA Division I state quarterfinals. The 6-foot-6 sophomore led STAB with 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game to lead his team to a share of the Virginia Prep League regular season title with Trinity Episcopal.
Sanker led Covenant to the VISAA Division III state semifinals. The junior point guard averaged more than 24 points a game this season and was among the team leaders in rebounds, assists and steals. He was name VIC Division II player of the year and scored 24 points against Life Christian Academy in the state semifinals.
