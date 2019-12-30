Charlottesville boys basketball coach Mitch Minor had a wry smile and a tear in his eye Monday night as he shook hands with every member of the Albemarle boys basketball team following the final game of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic.
The smile was for his team’s effort after they rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat the Patriots 61-56 and improve to 8-0 this season. The joy quickly turned to reflection as he continues to grieve following the death of his mother, Virginia Ferguson, right before Christmas.
“I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, he’s been very good to me,” Minor said. “I also want to thank my mother, who passed away about a week and half ago. Bless her, she’s been such a wonderful mother. I’m heartbroken, at the same time, I can feel her presence, and I just want to thank the Lord.”
The Black Knights gave Minor plenty to smile about as Jake Bowling poured in a game-high 22 points and tournament Most Valuable Player Zymir Faulkner added 18 more to pay homage to their coach’s mom.
“She’s always on my mind,” Minor said. “I’m showing a happy face, but on the inside, it’s an empty feeling. I said a little prayer and all the other people praying for me, I’m surrounded by good people. I’m blessed.”
The game went back and forth for most of the first quarter before Cam Johnson buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Albemarle a 17-10 lead after one quarter.
The Patriots stretched the lead to 21-10 with 6:34 left in the half with a big layup from Justin Murkey at the rim in transition.
“I love our effort, we don’t give up,” Minor said. “I told the guys, we’re down 10, just get [them back] two at a time. Jake did a wonderful job night tonight shooting the basketball and got us back in the game pretty quick.”
Bowling poured in eight points, including a corner 3-pointer with 36.6 seconds in the half to cap a 20-9 run and tie the game at 30-30 at intermission.
“When you’re a shooter, the mindset if you’re always going to make the next one, even if you miss it horribly,” said Bowling, who hit five 3-pointers in the game. “That’s what you do, you catch and you shoot it, that’s all there really is to it.”
The senior continued to fill-it up from distance in the third, draining a pair from behind the arc to give the Black Knights a 38-36 lead with 4:05 left in the quarter.
Less than a minute later, Albemarle responded as Josh Morse netted five straight points, including a layup on an offensive rebound to put the Patriots up 41-38 with 3:50 left in the third.
Bowling canned his fifth 3-pointer of the game to put the Black Knights ahead 44-41, but the Patriots would not back down. Justin Murkey posted a steal and layup to pull his team within 47-45 with eight minutes left.
The Black Knights turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth, making it difficult on Albemarle to set up offensively. Faulkner and Motley converted back-to-back steals into scores to stretch the lead to 52-47 with 5:30 left.
Minor said his team’s effort defensively over the final five minutes put them over the top.
“Everybody on my team is my size, which is not good,” Minor said. “We did a good job of boxing out and the intensity of the defense and helping each other out was the biggest difference in the game.”
Morse sank a pair of free throws with 44.1 seconds left to pull Albemarle within a point, 56-55. Charlottesville’s defense forced two turnovers on the defensive end and then sank 3-of-5 free throws in the waning seconds to seal the win.
“I’ve been a head coach for 27 years and it’s been awhile since we’ve won this,” Minor said. “It’s a good feeling tonight to finally get here again and have an opportunity to win against another good team.”
Morse scored 20 points to lead Albemarle. Taylor added 13 more and Cam Johnson chipped in seven more in the loss.
Christian Stewart and Nic Motley each scored eight points to lead a balanced attack for Charlottesville.
“I think composure down the stretch,” Bowling said. “We were up three during the last couple minutes, making free throws, making the right plays. We’ve all been playing together for a long time and it’s something that’s all coming together.”
All-tournament team: Jacob Duniver (Stafford), Drew Tapscott (Kettle Run), Jacob Pfeffer-Estrada (Liberty-Bedford), Brice Wilson (Nelson County), Colby Dessaure (West Potomac), Tommy Mangrum (Western Albemarle), Josh Morse (Albemarle), Chris Woods (Albemarle), Zymir Faulkner (Charlottesville), Jake Bowling (Charlottesville).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.