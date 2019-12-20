Charlottesville boys basketball coach Mitch Minor calls Nic Motley one of the heart-and-soul performers for his team.
The junior point guard showed why Friday night as he helped the Black Knights earn a 59-55 Jefferson District home win over Albemarle.
Motley converted two turnovers into layups in the final three minutes to regain the lead for the Black Knights. Then on the final possession, he tipped a pass to force a turnover and allow his team to seal the win at the free-throw line to remain unbeaten on the season.
“He’s our leader,” Minor said. “He’s long and he’s our best defender on the ball. I thought he did a good job of containing their dribble drives throughout the game and he got some good steals and layups off that. I was proud of our defensive effort.”
Albemarle (3-3, 0-2 Jefferson District) was ready for Friday’s rivalry showcase and it showed as the Patriots jumped out to a 21-14 lead midway through the first half. Josh Morse was the catalyst with 13 points during the run.
Zymir Faulkner answered with a pair of clutch 3-pointers to give Charlottesville (5-0, 3-0) the lead late in the second quarter. Morse responded with a trey just before halftime to tie the game at 27-27.
Faulkner continued to make plays in the third quarter, reeling off seven points to start the period and give the Black Knights a 37-32 lead with 2:57 left in the stanza.
Albemarle countered with some shot-making of its own as Jackson Rose came off the bench to knock down a pair of triples to trim the lead to 42-38 with one quarter to play.
The hot shooting continued in the fourth as Coach Greg Maynard’s team made six shots in a row, capped by Justin Murkey’s reverse layup with 3:51 remaining to give the Patriots a 52-50 lead with 3:48 left.
That’s when Minor’s team clamped down defensively and started taking the ball to the rim. Motley turned two turnovers into easy buckets on the other end as CHS regained the lead, 54-53. The Black Knights then made four free throws to build a three-point lead with 9.1 seconds left.
Minor praised the team’s determination late in the game.
“I thought in the second half in particular, we did a better job defensively. They didn’t get the same shots they were getting in the first half. I thought Isaiah Washington did a great job on Josh Morse,” Minor said. “He’s giving up eight or nine inches, but he did a great job.”
Albemarle went for the tie and had an open look in the right corner. Christian Stewart closed out to prevent a shot and forced a pass to Morse inside, but Motley tipped the ball away and Khishon Gray came up with the loose ball. Gray closed out the game with a free throw in the final seconds to seal the win.
Faulkner finished with a game-high 23 points, including 13 in the second half. Stewart tallied 10 points, while Gray added eight more for CHS. Motley finished with seven points and four steals.
Morse paced Albemarle with 21 points, but managed just five in the second half. Murkey chipped in 10 points in the loss, while Woods and Rose contributed eight points apiece.
For Minor, Friday’s win was one to remember.
“It’s a good feeling leaving the gym with a win heading into the break,” Minor said. “We know we’ve got a long season. We have to take each game one at a time because our district is so tough. And we have some tough games ahead of us. We’re happy with the win, but we’re going to prepare for Kettle Run next Friday in the tournament.”
