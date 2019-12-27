The Charlottesville girls basketball team has shown a propensity for late-game heroics this season, including most recently T.C. Younger’s steal and layup in the final seconds to seal a win over Albemarle.
The Black Knights added another line to their resume Friday with a 53-50 overtime victory over Brooke Point in the first round of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic at Monticello High School.
Andrea Lefkowitz came off the bench to score 11 points, including three big points in overtime, to send Charlottesville (5-1) to the tournament semifinals.
Coach Jim Daly credits the team’s performance in crunch time to the bevy of veterans in the lineup.
“We have a lot of kids that play with a lot of poise and maturity,” Daly said. “For the last half an hour of real life time, it was a one-possession game where every little thing mattered. I felt they kept their heads about themselves and they were aggressive and got to the foul line down the stretch.”
Tati Allen opened the extra session with a pair of free throws to put Charlottesville back on top 48-46. After a turnover, La’Kasia Calloway made a tough drive to the basket and finished through contact to make it a two possession game, 50-46 with 2:36 left.
“It was huge and that was a really big play,” Daly said. “She plays so hard on both ends, running our offense and stayed calm with the game could’ve been really frenetic and I thought she did a great job of commanding the ball and running the correct sets. I thought she played excellent on-ball defense and containing their guards really well.”
Brooke Point (3-3) didn’t go away quietly as Kylie Thuot hit a big jumper to trim the lead to 50-48 with less than a minute to go. After a Lefkowitz free throw, the Black Hawks had an opportunity to send the game to double overtime, but its 3-point chance missed the mark and Charlottesville got the rebound and dribbled out the clock.
“I’m really proud of this team and fighting until the very end,” Daly said. “Brooke Point is a very good team and I have a lot o respect for how good they are. They gave us everything we could handle and then some.”
Jaylin Pressley registered a game-high 22 points to lead Brooke Point. Eryka Avery added 10 points, while Zamaria Hutchinson and Ayanna Parker finished with five points each.
For Charlottesville, Allen led the charge with 14 points. Camiyah Brown added 10 to give the Black Knights three players in double figures. Vanessa Antwi contributed six more off the bench.
The Black Knights advance to Saturday’s Holiday Classic semifinals at Albemarle High School. Daly’s team will face Harrisonburg at 7:15 p.m.
After falling in last year’s tournament championship game, Daly is excited to have an opportunity to get back to the title game.
“I’m really proud of this team and fighting until the very end,” Daly said. “Brooke Point is a very good team and I have a lot of respect for how good they are. They gave us everything we could handle and then some.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.