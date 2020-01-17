Abby Shell split two Charlottesville defenders and knocked down a shot in the post to pull Monticello to within three points of the lead early in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s Jefferson District contest.
The score sparked a quick start to the final quarter for the visiting Mustangs, allowing them a chance at a victory after they trailed by 12 points to begin the second half.
After seeing their large lead dwindle away, the Black Knights didn’t lose confidence. Instead, CHS provided a fierce response to widen the margin back to double digits. The senior trio of La’Kasia Calloway, T.C. Younger, and Carmella Jackson combined for all but one basket down the stretch as Charlottesville held on for a 58-54 victory.
“Give credit to Monticello, they didn’t go away,” Charlottesville coach Jim Daly said. “They fought, especially on the boards and they played really hard.
“It’s great to have senior guards, I could see we didn’t need to burn a timeout because we looked composed. We’ve played in a ton of tight games this year and I thought they made especially good decisions. I thought La’Kasia Calloway and T.C. Younger really made good choices of when to slice through the press and attack for a layup and when to pull out and run some clock when we didn’t get what we wanted right away. That was huge down the stretch there.”
Calloway and Younger raced in and around the Mustangs’ defense routinely in transition. Calloway scored on back-to-back layups following the Monticello basket. The Black Knights turned up the heat on defense in the final minutes, forcing Monticello’s hand with difficult shots.
Sophomore Cedasia Yates knocked down three 3-pointers in the final quarter, including a trey to cap to a seven-point run in the final two minutes of the contest to put Monticello within striking distance.
With time winding down and needing to foul, the Mustangs sent Younger to the line. The senior was able to convert one of her two shots to put the game out of reach.
“They hit some huge shots,” Daly said. “We know what a good shooter Yates is and we were focused on her and she still knocked them down. Anytime we tried to get some separation, they made big plays.”
Early on, both teams struggled to score as each squad exhibited a strong defensive effort. Leading by just two points after the opening period, Charlottesville began to find its groove on the offensive end and gain momentum in the second.
Younger sparked a 9-0 run for the team midway through the period and Jackson scored on three consecutive trips down the floor as halftime approached to extend the Black Knights’ lead. A 3-pointer by Taylor Ward gave CHS its biggest lead of the game before the first half expired.
Jackson and Younger led the Black Knights in scoring, each finishing with 15 points. Calloway and Andrea Lefkowitz each added eight points. Zhynia Johnson recorded 15 points for Monticello, while Yates scored 11 for the Mustangs.
The victory was a welcomed response for Charlottesville following its loss to E.C. Glass earlier in the week. The Black Knights now turn to their sights to a busy schedule next week with three games. The first two are on the road at Orange County and Nelson County before a showdown at home with Louisa next Friday.
Monticello will be back in action on Wednesday against Fort Defiance after the meeting between the two teams earlier in the year was postponed due to weather.
