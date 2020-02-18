One of the hardest things to do in sports is beat a team three times in a season.
The Charlottesville girls basketball team showed that Tuesday night as the Black Knights rolled to a 52-36 victory over Albemarle in the Jefferson District Tournament championship game.
Albemarle (18-6) had won two of the previous three matchups between the schools this season, including a 41-37 triumph on its home floor on Jan. 31.
With the two district contests decided by five points, Charlottesville coach Jim Daly knew Tuesday’s matchup would be a battle of wills.
“Albemarle plays so hard and they have so many weapons,” Daly said. “We knew we were going to make some mistakes and early on they really took it hard to us and we had to make some adjustments.”
Andrea Lefkowitz poured in a game-high 14 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the Black Knights claimed their first district tournament championship since 2016.
“Andrea was relentless on both ends,” Daly said. “That’s her fourth game in the last five where she’s had over 16 rebounds, and I don’t know if we’ve had anyone do that in the last decade and now, she’s making it a habit.”
It was a back-and-forth affair in the first half. Jamie Rademacher scored four points in the opening four minutes as Albemarle raced out to an 8-2 lead with 4:42 left in the first quarter.
Following a 30-second timeout, Charlottesville (18-6) shook off the early jitters and closed the quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 14-12 lead. Camiyah Brown was the catalyst with eight points, including a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to end the quarter.
“Camiyah Brown is just fantastic running the team,” Daly said. “As a senior and having the trust in her, it’s kind of fun to sit back and watch her sometimes.”
Albemarle regrouped to start the second as Amanda Warlick drained a 3-pointer and MarQuelah Wilson added three more to give the Patriots a 19-18 lead with 5:43 left in the half.
Lefkowitz answered for CHS with five points and Taylor Ward added a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the half with a 28-23 advantage.
The Black Knights began to pull away in the third quarter thanks to some big shots from Ward. The senior forward knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Lefkowitz scored on an offensive rebound as Charlottesville built a 42-31 lead after three.
“I thought our energy was great throughout. We got so much from the girls coming off the bench, they gave us so much energy,” Daly said. “Then when we got a little bit of a lead, we executed really well.”
The fourth quarter was more of the same as Albemarle was unable to generate enough offense to kick start a comeback. La’Kasia Calloway scored five points in the final frame as Charlottesville snapped Albemarle’s eight-game winning streak.
Daly credited the team’s bench for its role in Tuesday’s win. Carmella Jackson scored six points off the bench and was a key part of the Black Knights’ press. Tati Allen tallied two points and was a force on the boards.
“That’s the nice thing, we have the luxury of bringing Carmella Jackson and Tati Allen off the bench,” Daly said, “and we always know what kind of energy we’re going to get from them and we feed off it.”
Warlick, Sylvie Jackson, Rademacher and Wilson each had eight points to lead Albemarle.
Despite the loss, the Patriots are still the No. 2 seed in the Region 5D playoffs and will host Mountain View on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Brown tallied 13 points to give the Black Knights two players in double figures. Ward finished with nine points in the win.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Daly said. “I know how much they wanted it. We have a great senior class and I’m excited they were able to win it there senior year.”
After the trophy presentation was over, Daly was quick to point out there’s still work to do. The Black Knights will host Fluvanna County on Friday in the Region 3C tournament.
“We said that this should be one of the highlights of the year, it doesn’t have to be the highlight,” Daly said. “We know how hard Fluvanna County’s going to play on Friday night at our place. They always scrap, especially in a win-or-go-home game. But we know if we play smart, and with that kind of energy, we can play some pretty good basketball. We’re excited to keep it going. It’s been a fantastic group and it’s been a lot of fun.”
