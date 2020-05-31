Mike Cubbage saw the peak of Major League Baseball.
As a special assistant to the general manager with a focus on player scouting, Cubbage helped the Washington Nationals win a World Series crown in 2019.
A year later, he’s facing a much different situation.
Due to COVID-19 and baseball’s current postponement, the former University of Virginia star, Valley Baseball League Hall of Famer, former Major League Baseball veteran and Charlottesville native is unsure when he’ll next see a MLB game.
“I mean, we’re all just sitting around waiting,” Cubbage said. “No one knows what’s going to happen.”
Currently, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are negotiating what a 2020 season might look like. The hope is for a season to begin in July, but the negotiations don’t seem to be progressing particularly well.
There’s still uncertainty on if, and when, the baseball season might begin.
“I know through the years those negotiations are tedious,” Cubbage said. “They are drawn out and may take a while and with something like this, no one’s ever experienced it before. I’m sure there are a lot of issues that need to get resolved, but hopefully they’ll play baseball again.”
When baseball does resume, Cubbage wouldn’t be surprised to see his role on the Nationals altered.
Cubbage spoke to The Daily Progress in mid-May as he was finishing up a weekly assignment for the Nats. His weekly task was to rank the players of the three MLB organizations he followed and filed reports on a season ago. This means ranking the players for the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays.
The experienced baseball professional had a new set of teams to track and evaluate this season, but if the season begins, he doesn’t expect his work to involve as much travel. Instead of watching teams in person, he may be left to watch from afar through video.
“Clubs have cut back, and they’re keeping everyone at home,” Cubbage said. “By doing that, they’re saving money on expenses because when we’re all working it’s quite an expense account for the entire department of amateur and professional scouts who are always on the road traveling on planes and hotels.”
Depending on how long restrictions remain in place regarding COVID-19, it may make sense for organizations to cut back on travel and only send scouts to locations when they can’t evaluate players on film.
The novel coronavirus has thrown a curveball into Cubbage’s life, which has been spent around the game of baseball for the better part of five decades. He was drafted out of UVa in 1971 by the Washington Senators before eight seasons in the majors. He eventually went onto coach in the minor leagues, while also serving as the interim manager for the New York Mets in 1991 before eventually transitioning to scouting.
His work as a player, coach and scout led him to be elected into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class. He learned of the news in November of 2019, and the news became official in December.
“I got the call back in, I want to say early November, just the week after the Nationals won the World Series, so I was still riding high from that,” Cubbage said, “and then to get that call saying I’ve been elected into the Hall of Fame, it capped off quite a nice year.”
The Hall of Fame ceremony was scheduled for April of this year, but it was postponed until April 2021.
COVID-19 changed Cubbage’s immediate plans after a stellar 2019. Despite the changes, he’s taking the adjustments in stride and waiting for word of when baseball might start up again. Until then, the accomplished baseball veteran can always take a moment to remember his banner year that included helping the Nationals win a World Series title.
“Well, it was thrilling,” Cubbage said. “It really was.”
