At the start of her sophomore season, Casey Casarez joined the Charlottesville High School field hockey team as a favor to some of her classmates.
Three years later, the senior goalkeeper has made the most of the opportunity. On Friday afternoon, she signed her National Letter of Intent to play field hockey at Bridgewater College.
“It’s been amazing and life changing,” Casarez said. “I woke up this morning and I was very excited.”
Casarez has been a fixture in the cage for the Black Knights since joining the program. A three-year starter, she backstopped her team to four shootout victories as a junior.
This fall, the senior took her game to the next level. First-year head coach Stephanie Tharp and assistant Blissie DuBose, who was in charge of the defense and goalkeeper, really helped transform her game.
Casarez had a season-best 19 saves in a shootout victory over Orange County. Late in the season, she turned aside 13 shots during a 1-0 overtime victory over Jefferson District champion Albemarle. The Black Knights finished with an 11-5 record and reached the Region 3B quarterfinals.
“We had a bunch of shootout wins,” Casarez said. “We beat Albemarle for the first time and even though we didn’t clinch the win [for the No. 1 seed in Region 3B tournament], we came really close. We’re such a supportive family.”
She was a first-team all district selection for Charlottesville and was a Region 3B second-team selection.
Not bad for someone that just took up the sport.
“A bunch my friends that play lacrosse with me told me they needed a goalie, because our other three graduated, so how about you come out in play,” Casarez said. “Ever since then, I fell in love with the sport. It’s just the mentality of it. Hand-eye coordination with lacrosse has really helped me.”
Casarez has also excelled in the classroom. She has maintained a 3.9 grade-point average while playing two sports and participating in other extra-curricular activities.
She plans to study education in college and pursue a career in teaching.
The senior celebrated her signing day with all of her field hockey and lacrosse teammates, as well as family, friends and coaches.
“I didn’t think my freshman year of high school that I would be signing to a college to play field hockey,” Casarez said. “I wouldn’t have done it without my coaches, Coach Tharp, Coach Blissie [DuBose], my teammates my former coach Lindsay Clark and my parents who have really helped me through this experience.”
