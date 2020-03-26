Isaiah Washington was a one-man wrecking crew for the Charlottesville High School football team last fall following the loss of starting quarterback Tamarius Washington.
He shifted from running back to quarterback and racked up nearly 700 yards and six touchdowns for the Black Knights.
The senior standout hopes to provide a similar spark at the next level after verbally committing to play college football at Virginia State University.
“I picked Virginia State University because I believe it’s home and it’s very close to my hometown — not far, but also not too close,” Washington said. “It’s the perfect distance for my family to go back and forth to visit me and for games.”
Despite defenses stacking the line to stop him, Washington continued to find success for CHS. He never shied away from contact and was determined to lead his team.
Virginia State coaches were impressed with Washington's work ethic and toughness and offered him an opportunity to play running back for the Trojans.
“I liked the football environment [at Virginia State],” Washington said. “It’s always good to be around a good environment before you play in a college football game.”
The recruiting process was a slow one for Washington, and he admits he’s partially to blame.
“Anybody who wants to play at the next level, make sure you do NCAA clearinghouse,” Washington said. “Don’t be like me and do it at the last minute, because you will miss out on big opportunities.”
Despite the late start, Washington had a couple offers from in-state Division III programs, but admitted that Virginia State checked off all his boxes.
“The decision was hard,” Washington said. “I had a few good schools to choose from, but Virginia State felt like home.”
In the classroom, Washington plans to major in criminal justice. His goal after college is pursue a career in law enforcement as a police officer.
“I feel so relieved,” Washington said. “I was a hard process trying to get the attention of football programs. But some coaches took a shot on me and I’m thankful for every single one that gave me an offer.”
Washington credits his mother, grandmother, teachers and coaches for helping him maneuver through the recruiting process and help him find the right fit. He also credits his faith in God for not letting him get discouraged through it all.
Now that his college decision is over, Washington is ready for the next challenge in his life.
“My goal heading into the next level is just to be the best I can be at all things,” he said. “The only person who can push me through these things and keep my head up is God.”
Washington is excited for the opportunity that awaits him in Petersburg.
“Being able to play at the next level is every high school athlete’s dream,” Washington said. “My dream is slowly coming true because I kept God first. That’s the first person I give thanks to because, without him, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
