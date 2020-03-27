Malcolm Brickhouse stormed onto the Central Virginia high school soccer scene last April when he scored a goal and assisted on two others to help Charlottesville knock off defending VHSL Class 5 state champion Albemarle.
A year later, the CHS standout has earned an opportunity to play for one of college soccer’s top programs. Brickhouse has verbally committed to play at the University of Virginia, fulfilling a lifelong dream to be a Cavalier.
“Playing at UVa has been my dream for as long as I can remember,” Brickhouse said. “The amazing academics, along with one of the best teams in the country, made it an easy choice.”
Brickhouse served as the maestro for the Black Knights’ offense last season, ranking among the best set-up artists in the state. As a sophomore, he tallied eight goals and added 16 assists to garner Jefferson District and Region 4B first team honors. He also was selected as a second team all-state performer.
That type of production didn’t go unnoticed by college soccer coaches.
The junior received offers from several Division I programs, including Northeastern, William & Mary and Virginia Tech. He also had interest from Princeton and James Madison before finding a home at Virginia.
“I love everything about the program,” Brickhouse said. “My favorite part is probably the atmosphere of the games at Klöckner Stadium."
Brickhouse credits SOCA for helping him maneuver through the process.
“The role that SOCA and my coaches played in the recruiting process was amazing,” Brickhouse said. “Coach Matt Rowe helped me through the whole process and I couldn’t have done it without him.”
Brickhouse was recruited as a center midfielder by UVa coach George Gelnovatch and his staff.
“My goal is to eventually become a starter and be an impact player for UVa,” Brickhouse said. "They said that because of my versatility, I could really end up playing in almost any position.”
Off the pitch, Brickhouse is still uncertain what he plans to major in, but admits that studying finance or political science are solid options.
The Charlottesville product said the decision to play for Virginia was a no-brainer for him.
“It was an easy decision,” he said. “UVa is the hometown team and I have been supporting them my whole life.”
With spring high school sports cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Brickhouse said having his college decision made is even more important.
“I feel a huge sense of relief after committing,” Brickhouse said. “The whole recruiting process is pretty stressful and I’m glad it’s finally over.”
And having an opportunity to play college soccer in front of family and friends couldn’t be better.
“It means everything to me to have this opportunity,” Brickhouse said. “I am excited to get started.”
