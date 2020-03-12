The 2020 Charlottesville Ten Miler has been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, race director Nicole Brimer announced on Thursday.
Brimer announced the cancellation of the race, which was scheduled to be run on March 28, in a post on the Ten Miler’s Twitter account.
“After lengthy and serious discussions with our race committee, we have come to the safe and prudent decision, due to COVID19 virus, to cancel the 2020 Charlottesville 10 Miler on March 28,” Brimer wrote. “We understand that this decision will be met with some disappointment, as all of you have trained for and were looking forward to participating in this special event. We too, as a committee, were very much looking forward to hosting each of you this year. However, the risk far outweigh this.”
The decision to cancel the race comes a day after the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA announced that NCAA Tournament games would be played in empty stadiums due to coronavirus concerns.
The Ten Miler wasn’t the only major race in Virginia to alter plans on Thursday. The Monument Avenue 10K, which was scheduled to be run in Richmond on March 28, was postponed until September.
As of Thursday morning, there are 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Virginia.
