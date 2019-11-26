The defending Valley Baseball League champion Charlottesville Tom Sox released their 2020 season schedule on Tuesday.
Charlottesville’s slate of 21 home games and 21 away games features six matchups apiece against VBL South Division opponents (Waynesboro, Staunton, Harrisonburg, Covington) and three apiece against North Division opponents (New Market, Woodstock, Strasburg, Front Royal, Winchester, Purcellville).
The Tom Sox will open their season on the road, facing the Covington Lumberjacks on May 29, followed by the Purcellville Cannons on May 31 before beginning a busy first week which includes one game every day. During the first week of the season, Charlottesville will host Waynesboro, Front Royal, and Covington, and travel to New Market, Strasburg, Staunton, and Front Royal.
The 2020 schedule will once again feature three Sunday afternoon home games, all slated to begin at 5 p.m. The Tom Sox will face Purcellville (Jun. 14), New Market (Jun. 28), and Front Royal (Jul. 19) on Sunday afternoons, the same three teams the Tom Sox faced off against last season in their home Sunday matchups.
The July 4 showdown between the Tom Sox and the Waynesboro Generals returns for its fourth consecutive season in 2020, with action slated to begin at 5 p.m. Patriotism in the Park from adjacent McIntire Park will immediately follow the game.
The Tom Sox end the regular season on July 22, the earliest date in team history. The ‘Sox will close out the season on the road against the Harrisonburg Turks for the third consecutive season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.