Charlottesville girls basketball coach Jim Daly preaches hustle to his players. Tierenni “T.C.” Younger embodied that spirit every time she took the court for the Black Knights.
The senior guard was a ball of energy during her four-year career at CHS and served as the emotional leader of the team.
That nonstop motor should serve Younger well next year after her commitment to play basketball at Guilford College in Greensboro.
“The campus was very welcoming and it already felt like home,” Younger said.
The Charlottesville senior fell in love with the school and the program after a recent tour and overnight visit to the North Carolina school. She left very impressed.
“Their program is great and very diverse and they really work with the athletes,” Younger said.
Younger formed a strong relationship with Coach Stephanie Flamini and her staff. The Quakers coach was impressed with Younger's versatility and her ability to impact a game at both ends of the floor.
Last season, she averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.9 assists a game for a Charlottesville team that reached the Region 3C semifinals. Not only was Younger a defensive marvel, she shot a team-best 36% from 3-point range for the Black Knights.
Individually, Younger was named the team’s Most Valuable Player and was a first team all-Jefferson District selection and earned second team all-region honors.
The Guilford coaches believe Younger can play point guard or shooting guard and can flourish in either position.
Younger has high expectations in the classroom as well. She plans to major in biochemistry and pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon.
She had interest from a number of programs throughout the recruiting process, including Eastern Mennonite and VCU before eventually finding a home at Guilford.
“I am finally relieved to let everyone know where I am going for college because everyone has been wanting to know,” Younger said. “I’m relieved because I can finally say that I’ve accomplished something.”
Younger has high expectations for herself at the next level, both on the court and in the classroom.
“To me, it means all of my hard work has paid off and I can continue to be great,” Younger said. “To finally be able to call myself a college athlete is unbelievable and amazing. It doesn’t seem like it’s really happening, but it definitely feels good.”
Younger treasures the opportunity she had to play basketball at Charlottesville High School and admits she will miss it.
“High school was great, those memories and the girls I’ve played with will be with me forever,” Younger said. “That was a special squad and to see our season end like that with girls I’ve been friends with forever is sad. I love each one of those girls and if I could do it all over again, I would.”
