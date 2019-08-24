Chasing 2,000: Jefferson District running backs ready to pursue elusive milestone

Since 1999, only nine high school football players in Central Virginia have rushed for more than 2,000 yards in a season.
Three running backs could potentially add their names to that list this fall.
Orange County’s Jaylen Alexander, Louisa County’s Jarett Hunter and Western Albemarle’s Austin Shifflett each ran for more than 1,400 yards last season and are all motivated to join the exclusive 2,000-yard club.
Former Monticello standout Takeem Hedgeman was the last local running back to eclipse the milestone when he rushed for a Central Virginia single-season best 2,892 yards while leading the Mustangs to the 2007 VHSL Group AA Division 3 state championship.
“To rush for over 1,000 yards is special, but that obviously means nothing if the team as a whole isn’t successful,” Shifflett said. “Last year, we were really successful, along with being able to rush for a good number of yards. It means a lot to me to do that. As a personal goal this year, I’d love to go over 2,000, but the most important thing is winning and doing my best for the team.”
Shifflett had a standout first varsity season at Western Albemarle last fall. He carried the ball 300 times for a Jefferson District-leading 1,796 yards and 19 touchdowns as the Warriors advanced to the playoffs.
He averaged six yards a carry and 150 yards a game on the ground for Western Albemarle and seemed to get stronger with each carry.
“I like to tire the defense down, then by the fourth quarter, me and the rest of our offense is still fresh while the defense is sluggish,” he said.
Shifflett describes his running style as patient, much like that of New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell.
“What makes me so effective is my ability to just keep running through hits and being able to do so six or seven plays a drive without slowing down,” Shifflett said. “My mindset is just three to four yards at a time. We don’t need the long touchdown every time. Once we establish several four-yard gains, then it opens up our playbook for other things such as play-action passes.”
Shifflett understands the importance of the running game to Western Albemarle’s offense.
“It allows us to really take control of the game,” he said. “When we’re able to run the ball successfully, we’re manning the ship. We get to choose how the game goes down.”
Like Shifflett, 2018 was Hunter’s first full season as the featured back for Louisa County and he seized the opportunity.
He rushed for a career-high 1,504 yards on 249 carries and 25 touchdowns to garner Jefferson District Offensive Player of the Year honors. Hunter averaged more than six yards per carry and led Louisa County to a second straight undefeated Jefferson District season and a trip to the playoffs.
“Rushing for 1,000 yards is a huge accomplishment,” Hunter said. “My yardage comes from my offensive lineman working their butts off so I can get in the end zone. So, to me, that milestone is something I share with them and it’s an acknowledgement of their effort.”
Louisa County has a long tradition of excellent running backs, including 2,000-yard rushers Todd Shelton (2,540) in 2006 and Rontray Houchens (2,231) in 2004.
“Louisa has always been a run-heavy team,” Hunter said. “This season, we have a solid quarterback, but to not put too much pressure on his shoulders, the run game has to produce. Knowing defenses are sending everything they’ve got after you is also motivation to run even harder.”
Hunter’s running style is a hybrid of his older brothers, Andre and Anthony, who both starred at Louisa County.
“My running style is a freelance style,” Hunter said. “Sometimes you have to get off track to find the end zone. I pattern my running style after my brothers. Andre was more of a speed and finesse kind of guy. Anthony was a shifty, one-cut power back.”
“My offensive line always gives me just enough time to make a decision and get a one-on-one matchup with a defender in the secondary,” he continued. “When I get the ball in my hands, I’m looking for that lane that’s a direct shot to the end zone. Once I’m in it, I’m looking for a cutback or to get to the outside and find the end zone.”
The hybrid style has served Hunter well, but he’s spent the offseason working to get better.
“Practice this preseason has been intense conditioning, adjusting to a leadership role within a different team is huge,” Hunter said. “I’ve learned to be more patient as a back and increased the use of my stiff-arm. I’m shortening steps when taking handoffs, because those extra seconds matter.”
Hunter currently has college offers from Howard and VMI. He also has received interest from programs such as St. Francis, James Madison and William & Mary.
At Orange County, Alexander has been the featured back his entire high school career, both at the public and private school level.
As a freshman, he churned out 1,108 yards on 176 carries and scored 12 touchdowns as the starting running back at St. Anne’s-Belfield before transferring to Orange County.
The production continued to improve with the Hornets. Alexander rushed for a career-high 1,541 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore. Last fall, he rushed for 1,451 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Alexander enters his senior season with 4,040 career yards and is within striking distance of Hedgeman’s Central Virginia career mark of 6,388 yards set back in 2007.
“I am looking to make a big play every time I touch the ball to get the crowd excited and get them into it,” Alexander said. “When you have the crowd in it, your whole team feels the energy.”
A perfect blend of power and speed, Alexander patterns his game after one of the NFL’s top young running backs.
“I am a downhill runner with some finesse to my game,” Alexander said. “I can hit you with a quick more, or just run right through you. I try to mimic New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, but also add my own style into it. He can run you over, hit you with a move or just run around you.”
Alexander holds an offer from Army and has had interest from several FCS programs, including Montana, Howard and James Madison.
For the Orange County senior, rushing for 1,000 yards has become the standard.
“It’s just something that is a must at this point,” he said. “It’s a big accomplishment and you just try to add onto it each and every year. I want to rush for 2,000 yards [this year] and go to the playoffs.”
The three backs admit that the healthy competition between them helps elevate their own games.
“When competing against others, there’s always going to be pressure to execute and do better than the other,” Shifflett said. “If there’s no pressure heading into a competition when there’s a winner and a loser, that’s a problem. I’d like to always outperform another team’s back, just because when a team runs the ball for 150 yards, that’ll hurt a team and give you and upper hand in winning the ball game.”
Hunter agreed.
“Playing against a great back definitely elevates my excitement and play level for the game,” Hunter said. “That little bit of extra motivation makes me a better back.”