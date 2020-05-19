After five years with UVa baseball, Chesdin Harrington is hanging up the cleats. The pitcher announced on Tuesday that he won’t exercise an additional year of eligibility to play a sixth season for the Wahoos.
“I never thought this moment would come, but it’s time to come to terms that this wonderful chapter of my life is fully written and move on to the next,” Harrington wrote on Twitter. “I’ve had five great years here, and it’s time for another group of young men to have that opportunity. I’m heartbroken that it’s over, but only because I loved it so much.”
Harrington had an interesting career with UVa. He appeared in just 11 games as a freshman in 2016, allowing 11 runs in 11 innings. He dramatically improved in 2017.
As a sophomore, Harrington appeared in 18 games and tossed 37 1/3 innings. He allowed just 10 runs and struck out 38 batters. He posted an ERA of 2.41 and only walked 12 foes.
An injury cost Harrington the 2018 season, but he bounced back nicely in 2019. He threw a career-high 59 1/3 innings and posted an ERA of 3.49. He struck out 64 batters and kept his walks low, only issuing 16 free passes.
Harrington was erratic in a shortened 2020 season, pitching three times across 6 2/3 innings while allowing nine runs. Despite a rocky start, Harrington hoped to rally later in the season.
While Harrington’s collegiate baseball career won’t end quite how he wanted, he earned both an undergraduate and a graduate degree during his five years in Charlottesville, and he was a key pitching piece for UVa’s recent teams.
“To my family, thank you for making my dream a reality,” Harrington wrote. “To my teammates, thank you for going to battle with me every day. To my coaches, thank you for pushing me to my limits and showing me what work is. To the support staff and administration, thank you for providing me with every opportunity I’ve had here. And to the fans, thank you for all of the love and support you’ve shown throughout an up and down career.”
