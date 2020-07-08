Hometown H20, a program of the Chris Long Foundation’s Waterboys initiative, announced Wednesday that it has donated $100,000 to DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project. The project helps provide water access to people on the Navajo Nation, an American Indian territory that spans across Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.
Of the $100,000, half comes from Chris and Megan Long, while the other half comes from the Chris Long Foundation. Long, a former Virginia football star and professional football player, helped launch Waterboys through his foundation in 2019.
Hometown H20 also launched a fundraising campaign for the project, hoping to add to the $100,000 gift.
The project, which helps bring running water to families on the Navajo Nation through the installation of solar-powered water systems, is the fourth project for Hometown H20. The initiative started in 2019 and hopes to provide solutions for more than 2 million people in the U.S. who lack running water.
“Everyone in America deserves access to water, but many rural and Indigenous families lack even one faucet with running water in their homes, a necessity most of us take for granted – especially during this pandemic,” Chris Long said in a statement. “Hometown H20 shares DigDeep’s conviction that access to water is a social equity issue.”
The COVID-19 pandemic sheds light on the importance of running water in a home. For many in the U.S., the act of washing hands is a given. Others lack that ability.
“In lieu of a vaccine, one of the only courses of prevention in this pandemic is to shelter at home and frequently wash hands,” Emma Robbins, the director of DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project, said in a statement. “This is a nearly impossible take if you do not have running water in your house. The financial contribution by the Chris Long Foundation, and their spearheading of a fundraising campaign among Chris’ fans, comes at a critical and urgent time in our mission to expand water access for families across the Navajo Nation.”
Long will join George McGraw, the founder of DigDeep, on an Instagram Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. The former football star hopes his donation and conversation with McGraw will raise additional awareness about the latest Waterboys project.
