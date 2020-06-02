The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper named Virginia centerfielder Chris Newell the co-Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
Newell was one of four players nationally to win the award, joining Connor Prielipp of Alabama, Christian MacLeod of Mississippi State and John Rhodes of Kentucky as co-Freshman of the Year.
Newell is the first UVa player to be recognized as the National Freshman of the Year.
A week ago, Newell earned second team All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. He’s the first UVa freshman to earn All-American honors since Danny Hultzen in 2009. Hultzen is currently a member of the Chicago Cubs organization.
Newell hit .407 in his first season at UVa, which was cut short after just 18 games due to COVID-19. He hit nearly .500 over the final 13 games of the year and was tied for the team lead with four home runs this season. He knocked in 20 runs and stole eight bases.
Max Cotier also made Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s freshman All-American team.
Cotier hit .338 in the shortened 2020 season. He smacked an ACC-high four triples on the season while also contributing three doubles and a homer. He drove in 15 runs in his first season in Charlottesville.
Despite a shortened first season, both Cotier and Newell made major impacts as freshmen at the collegiate level.
