Colby Wren had an impressive 2019 season as a two-way contributor for Western Albemarle’s state championship boys soccer team.
The senior midfielder hopes to be part of more title teams at the next level after committing to play at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
“I chose Dickinson because it was a good athletic and academic fit for me,” Wren said. “On my visits, I was very impressed with the campus and athletic facilities. I really like that it is out of state, but still an easy drive. I also appreciated the resources that are made available to each student through college and in the job search.”
Wren formed a strong relationship with Dickinson Coach Brian Redding and appreciated his up-front coaching style as well as the way he communicated expectations of his players in a clear and concise matter.
The senior was a master playmaker for the Warriors last season during their run to the VHSL Class 3 state championship. He set up Carter Spillman’s game-winning goal against Northside in last year’s state championship game and was a beacon of strength defensively in helping preserve the team’s sixth clean sheet of the season.
Dickinson College is a familiar place to the Wren family. His dad played college ball in the Centennial Conference, the same league that the Red Devils play in. Four teams from the conference qualified for the NCAA Division III tournament last season.
“Each year, Dickinson is very competitive and regularly makes it to the NCAA Tournament,” he said. “I think that the opportunity to play on that stage will be awesome."
Wren was recruited to be either an outside back or a holding center midfielder for Dickinson.
"The coach liked my ability to build the attack out of the back and organize the defense," Wren said. "He also like my one-on-one defending and intensity throughout the game.”
After talking with Redding and his staff, Wren understands his role could change based on formations and he could wind up playing anywhere on the field for the Red Devils. He welcomes that challenge and said the lines of communication with the coaching staff have been exceptional throughout the recruiting process.
“I felt like I had the most positive feedback and reciprocated interest from Dickinson,” he said. “Their conference and schedule are always very tough and I know the level of play is very high. I also had a great time on campus meeting the team.”
Wren had interest from several college programs, including Mary Washington, Sewanee and Roanoke College. Dickinson was the only program to guarantee a spot on the team and admission to the school, so it was an easy decision.
Now that his future is set, Wren couldn’t be happier with his choice.
“I definitely feel a sense of relief. I have been working toward this goal for a long time," Wren said. "As part of the process, if feels good to be able to stop worrying about where I will be going and just be able to play the game and prepare for my freshman year.”
Like his coach, Wren has high expectations for himself as he transitions to college soccer. His goals include playing important minutes for the Red Devils as a freshman, whether in a starting role or off the bench. His top priority is making a positive contribution to the team’s goals.
Although his final high school season didn’t end the way he wanted it to, Wren is excited about the next chapter in his journey.
“It means a lot to me,” Wren said. “I’m very thankful for my parents’ support throughout the process, as well as my teammates and coaches. It was a great ride, but I am definitely excited about the next step.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.