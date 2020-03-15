De’Andre Hunter helped lead the Virginia men’s basketball team to its first national championship in program history during the 2018-19 season.
Now he has his own bobblehead.
FOCO, a licensed manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise, recently released a brand-new bobblehead of Hunter that commemorates his time with the Cavaliers. It is the company’s first officially licensed bobblehead to feature Hunter in a Virginia uniform.
Hunter’s two seasons on the court with the Cavaliers were memorable. As a redshirt freshman, Hunter was part of the ACC All-Freshman Team and was named ACC Sixth Man of the Year. As a sophomore, Hunter averaged 15.2 points per game en route to being a first team All-ACC selection and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Hunter saved his best for last, scoring 27 points in the national championship game against Texas Tech.
After deciding to forgo his final two years of eligibility to turn professional, Hunter was the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Now a rookie in the NBA, Hunter was averaging 12.3 points per game for the Atlanta Hawks before the league suspended its season due to coronavirus concerns.
The Hunter bobblehead is part of FOCO’s new “Arena Collection” of officially licensed bobbleheads featuring NBA stars in their college uniforms. The collection also includes bobbleheads of Stephen Curry (Davidson), Anthony Davis (Kentucky), Klay Thompson (Washington State), Ja Morant (Murray State), Draymond Green (Michigan State), Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga), and Georges Niang (Iowa State).
According to FOCO, the bobblehead is handcrafted and stands approximately eight inches tall. The bobblehead is currently selling for $45 and is available for purchase online at www.foco.com. FOCO says the projected arrival time to customers is in June.
