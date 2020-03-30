Connor Shellenberger didn’t just star at St. Anne’s-Belfield, he became the No. 1 men’s lacrosse recruit in the country.
With nearly every program in the country clamoring for his services, the Charlottesville native opted to stay home and join Virginia, the reigning national champion.
Many of the top recruits in the nation saw action right away. Nolan Smith, a top college football recruit, saw action in 14 games for Georgia. James Wiseman, the No. 1 men’s basketball recruit, saw action for Memphis before NCAA violations kept him off the court and he turned his attention toward the NBA Draft.
The No. 2 recruit in men’s basketball, Cole Anthony, was North Carolina’s best scorer this season. Many of the top baseball recruits ultimately turned professional.
Shellenberger, on the other hand, didn’t take the field in a game for the UVa men's lacrosse team and was expected to redshirt, barring any major injuries.
With a loaded roster, the prized recruit was set to wait a season before taking the field. With the shortened season due to the spread of the coronavirus, spring athletes seem destined for some form of eligibility relief, according to the NCAA’s messaging. Shellenberger’s wait to take the field could be extended if star seniors elect to return.
He’s prepared for that.
“It sounds cliché, it sounds cheesy, but it’s really whatever is best for the team, whatever is best for the long-term sight of the program,” Shellenberger said. “It’s whatever it takes. I’m in no rush.”
Growing up in Charlottesville, Shellenberger wanted to play for UVa. He went to games at Klöckner Stadium as a kid and remembers watching the Cavaliers as often as he could.
Johns Hopkins earned Shellenberger’s verbal commitment in high school before he eventually thought more about the decision and opted to join UVa. Through one fall and a shortened spring season, he feels like he made the right choice.
“It was everything that you could dream up, to be honest,” Shellenberger said. “It’s such a good team atmosphere. The coaches, the players, our captains, our leaders, everybody does such a great job of including everyone.”
Staying in Charlottesville also meant remaining close to family, which impacted Shellenberger’s decision to play for his hometown university.
“It’s a perfect situation for me, especially with my parents close to home and having my family around Charlottesville as well,” Shellenberger said. “I’m comfortable here, which is nice. That was a big factor, and we’re winning a lot of games now, so that definitely helps.”
Joining UVa meant joining Lars Tiffany and UVa’s traditions. Small groups are a staple of Tiffany’s program.
The head coach puts players into different groups to have discussions throughout the season on a book they read as a team and other subjects. The effort helps build team camaraderie while also helping ease the young players into the team.
Shellenberger’s group consisted of senior attackman Michael Kraus as well as senior defenseman Jared Conners and junior attacker Griffin Harris. The freshman credited the group setting for helping him quickly find his voice on the team.
Despite not taking the field this season, Shellenberger developed and learned from some of the top players on the team. He joked that he had “too many” moments where he was welcomed to Division I lacrosse by a teammate making an incredible move in a practice.
On the field, Shellenberger improved. Off it, he became more comfortable with his teammates.
Whatever the future holds, Shellenberger seems content in Charlottesville as he lives out his childhood dream of playing for UVa. He’s waited for much of his life to play for the Cavaliers, and he’s patiently waiting for his first live game action.
“It was definitely a lot different,” Shellenberger said. “You’re used to playing and you’re used to kind of being the guy on the team in high school, but it’s kind of nice to be honest, it’s kind of fun. Taking the redshirt year, I learned a lot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.