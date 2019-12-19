In 2017, Emily Maupin reached the summit of high school basketball at Covenant when she surpassed Phillip Bartleski as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Nearly three years later, Maupin’s accomplishments will be immortalized for all to see Friday when she is honored during the program’s annual alumni game.
“I’m most looking forward to just being back around my Covenant family and getting to share this moment with them,” Maupin said. “Accomplishments truly mean nothing without having the people you care about most around you. I’ve been blessed with amazing parents, coaches, teammates and other people in the Covenant community who have been with me through the good and bad times.”
Maupin’s accomplishments on the hardwood speak for themselves. She started as an eighth grader and was the gold standard by which all Eagle basketball players are measured.
She finished her career with 2,256 points and 1,778 rebounds and led Covenant to the state tournament three times. As a senior, Maupin averaged 30 points and 20 rebounds per game and teamed with Sara Meakem to form a dominant 1-2 punch for the Eagles.
During her career, Covenant reached the state quarterfinals her sophomore and senior seasons and lost in the first round of the state tournament as a junior.
“Getting to play with my life-long best friend, Sara Meakem, my other teammates and my coaches, Rock Watson and Austin Crocker, who all became family is what I’ll remember most,” Maupin said. "Just how close we were as a team and that special bond we shared on and off the court is what I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.”
The journey to basketball stardom wasn’t easy, Maupin said. Prior to her sophomore year, she looked at other schools in the area for basketball, but elected to stay at Covenant for her entire career.
“My time at Covenant was a roller coaster ride full of some really high highs and really low lows,” she said. “I’ll never forget when we played Charlottesville High School my senior year at home and I scored a career-high 46 points and had 20 rebounds in a 72-70 double overtime loss. I also remember crying after the game because we lost.”
Maupin has better memories of the night she became the school’s all-time leading scorer against Trinity Episcopal. She scored 28 points and went 5-of-8 from behind the arc in the Eagles’ Play for Preemies Showcase game to set the new mark.
The final game that still resonates with her was a 53-50 loss to Norfolk Christian in the state quarterfinals her senior year.
“A state championship was always the goal, but even though that didn’t happen exactly how we wanted it to, I wouldn’t trade my time at Covenant for anything in the world,” Maupin said. “My senior season definitely stands out the most to me, but the beauty was the journey all five years of my varsity career, leading up to my senior year.”
Maupin said becoming the school’s all-time scoring leader is still mind boggling.
“I had no idea that becoming Covenant’s all-time leading scorer was even a possibility,” she said. “God really is able to do immeasurably more than we can ask or even imagine. To be honest, when I graduated and left Covenant as the all-time leading scorer, I was thankful, but I didn’t realize just how special of an experience my time there was. I’m starting to realize it now. I’m so honored and humbled to be able to be an example of what can be accomplished with God, teammates and coaches who believe in you and a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”
The three-time all-state performer credits her time at Covenant for preparing her for life at the next level.
“My time at Covenant taught me how to overcome challenges and fight through adversity,” Maupin said. “It allowed me to develop a confidence and killer mindset on the court that is a necessity to have in college. I really attribute a lot of my mental development to my coaches and the way they believed in me and pushed me day in and day out to improve and continuously raised the bar for me.”
Maupin played collegiately at Elon University for two seasons before deciding to transfer to Liberty University for her final two seasons.
As a freshman, she won a Colonial Athletic Association championship with the Phoenix and played in the NCAA Tournament, but averaged just 1.6 points as a reserve. The following year, she averaged 11.7 points and six rebounds per game and was a third-team, all-CAA selection for Elon.
She is sitting out this season at Liberty due to NCAA transfer rules. Maupin admits that life as a college basketball player has been a bit of a grind.
“I needed this ability to persevere and fight through adversity when I got to college,” she said. “My freshman year, I was the last one off the bench and did not play much at all, which was tough for me. Then my sophomore year, I started and was Elon’s leading scorer and rebounder and was the only true sophomore to make the all CAA-team. This year, I’m back to sitting out, so once again, I am back dealing with the adversity of not playing.”
Maupin is excited to be back home for the holidays and admits that Friday’s ceremony and alumni game will bring back a lot of great memories.
“I’m humbled and honored to leave a legacy and a record for the next eighth-grader with hoop dreams to look at and work towards,” Maupin said. “I obviously hope the record stands for a while, but I also hope that one day a kid walks into the gym and looks at the picture on the wall and thinks, ‘Hey, I can do that too’ and goes hard after the record. I’m honored to forever be a part of Covenant history and be remembered with the other great athletes who have through the Covenant basketball program.”
