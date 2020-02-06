Thursday's matchup between Covenant and Eastern Mennonite, who are both ranked in the top 10 in the VISAA Division III state boys basketball poll, lived up to the hype.
An electrifying final minute that saw the lead change hands multiple times ended with an emphatic set of events delivered by junior guard Jonas Sanker that propelled the Eagles to a 54-51 victory over the Flames.
“That was really special,” Covenant coach Clark Walker said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in anything like that one. That was a fun, gritty win for a group of guys who continue to fight. That ending, that was special.”
After trailing for most of the second and third quarters, the Eagles finally regained the lead on a put back from Will Maupin late in the fourth quarter. The teams traded 3-point baskets before Aviwe Mahlong followed his own miss in the post to put the Flames ahead 51-50 and set up the dramatic ending.
On Covenant’s next trip down the court, Sanker went to the charity stripe after being fouled. Sanker appeared at ease in the high-pressure situation, sinking both attempts to put his team in the lead with 15 seconds remaining on the game clock.
The Flames looked to set up a scoring play on their final offensive opportunity but Sanker stole the ball as Eastern Mennonite brought the ball over the mid-court line, raced to the Eagles' basket and delivered a thundering dunk as time expired for Covenant’s sixth consecutive win.
“They made plays down the stretch and we didn’t,” Flames coach Chad Siebert said. “We had it but we couldn’t really execute anything, we just couldn’t shake free for the matchups we wanted to try to exploit. You got to give them credit, they made some big plays down the stretch.”
The final sequence encompassed the action that played out in the first three quarters of play. Covenant took an early 16-8 lead to start the game, but Eastern Mennonite responded with a 17-2 rally that bridged the first two quarters to take the lead.
Adam Hatter led the Flames during the stretch with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers while holding the Eagles' offense scoreless for more than five minutes to start the second.
Covenant responded prior to intermission with a run of its own, led by Eli Bennett, who sank two perimeter shots, including the final bucket of the half, which left the two teams separated by a single point at intermission.
Sanker scored the first five points of the second half to propel Covenant ahead but the Eagles relinquished the lead once again to Eastern Mennonite midway through the third before setting up the exciting final stanza.
Sanker scored a game-high with 25 points in the victory. Church led the Flames with 13 points, while Hatter and Trey Gillenwatter added 12 each for Eastern Mennonite.
In all, the lead changed hands 12 times, which resembled the hard-fought battle between the two teams that ended in overtime a month ago.
“Our defense is our identity,” Walker said. “That’s where we’re strong. Our offense comes and goes and we’ve seen it where we’re not making shots but our defensive identity in terms of just making sure we keep them out of the lane and force tough shots keeps us in it. Defense will carry us in good times and bad.”
Despite Covenant coming out on top in both games against Eastern Mennonite, Walker feels his team hasn’t seen the last of the Flames this year.
“Eastern Mennonite is such a great team,” he said. “Coach Seibert runs a great program and I know we’re probably going to see them again.”
