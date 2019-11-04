A year ago, Giulio Degiorgis scored the game-winning goal for the Covenant boys soccer team against Christchurch to send them to the state semifinals.
The senior defender rekindled that magic Monday afternoon, scoring a goal late in the first half to spark the Eagles to a 4-0 win in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state quarterfinals.
“It was a big goal,” Degiorgis said. “Usually when we get our first goal, it opens the floodgates and we just keep going. I’ve been starting to come up for corner kicks and it has paid off a few times. Definitely props to the team and the setup there. It was a great ball in and it’s just repetition. We do it in practice constantly, so it was easy.”
Both the Eagles and Chiefs reached the state semifinals last fall and were determined to get back to Richmond later this week. Covenant (17-1-2) defeated Carlisle 4-2 in a regular season matchup three weeks ago, but the Chiefs were focused on a better outcome Monday.
Coach Grant Boaz’s team dictated the pace of play for most of the first half, thanks to the play up front of Vitor Otsuka. The junior striker had three shots on goal in the first half, but Covenant senior keeper Will Maupin came up with three big saves to keep the game tied at 0-0 with 15 minutes left in the first half.
Five minutes later, Degiorgis finally got the breakthrough goal off a well-executed corner kick. Freshman Diego Dominguez curled a ball inside the box and Degiorgis outleaped a Chiefs defender and buried it past Carlisle keeper Gabriel Torres for a 1-0 lead with 10:57 lead.
Josiah McCaskill, the Eagles’ leading scorer, admitted that goal was huge for the team.
“First 20 minutes were kind of shaky,” McCaskill said. “They definitely had more possession and we just had kind of a slow start, but [Giulio’s] goal kind of kick started it for us. We realized that this is a state game and really means a lot to us, especially us seniors, for him to score that goal as an outside back means so much to us.”
One goal wasn’t enough for Covenant. The Eagles tacked on another in the final two minutes to extend the lead. Noah Lewis slipped a pass to T.J. Tyler in the box and the senior ripped a chance inside the post for a 2-0 advantage at intermission.
With Carlisle pressing to get back in the game, Covenant turned to its leading scorer to put the game out of reach. In the 52nd minute, McCaskill ripped a shot that hit the crossbar and bounced straight down and over the goal line for a 3-0 lead with 28:15 left in the contest.
Nearly 12 minutes later, McCaskill scored his 28th goal of the season when he tucked a shot just under a diving Torres for a commanding 4-0 lead.
McCaskill who has now scored 52 goals in the past two seasons at Covenant, was pleased with his team’s performance.
“I think a big difference for us is we just kept our heads,” McCaskill said. “In this game with such high stakes, we just needed to worry about us. I’m really glad that we have the team that we have and we showed good sportsmanship today.”
The Eagles will play either Highland or Trinity Christian in the state semifinals, which will be played Thursday at City Stadium in Richmond. The game will be played at either 5:30 or 7:30 p.m.
The players are excited for another opportunity for success.
“The [state] semifinals are the Covenant soccer kryptonite,” Degiorgis said. “We seem to always get there and stop. We’ve got that one ahead of us. Obviously very confident going in, but staying humble because we realize we still have a lot of work to do.”
“It’s a great feeling to go to Richmond,” he continued. “To play in that stadium, but we know we’ve got 80 minutes ahead of us that we’ve got to play our hearts out and take that with us.”
