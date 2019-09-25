Josiah McCaskill said he was all smiles last season as he and his Covenant teammates entered City Stadium in Richmond for a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state semifinal matchup against North Cross.
The walk out of the stadium had a much different feeling.
The senior midfielder watched the Raiders celebrate a 1-0 overtime win following a last-minute goal in the extra session.
“Last year ended in the worst possible way,” McCaskill said. “All credit to North Cross for getting the result, but we deserved it. I remember walking into the locker room excited and realizing that I was about to play in a pro stadium. It all was a dream except for the result. As soon as they scored, I laid on the ground and I remembered thinking it is all over.”
Nearly 11 months later, the Eagles appear to have put that heartbreak behind them as they embark on another state championship push this season.
Coach Bryan Verbrugge’s team was ranked No. 1 in the VISAA Division II standings this week and look motivated as ever to re-write the ending to last season.
“The memory of last year is fresh in the minds of the guys that were there,” Verbrugge said. “It has served to motivate them to return to that tournament and have a different outcome. Soccer can be a cruel sport in the sense that the team that plays at a higher level doesn’t always win. That’s part of the reality of the sport and we accept that when we put on the uniform. In all honesty, it has gone both ways for us over the years. We talk a lot about representing God, our school respecting the long history of Covenant soccer as integral to who we are and what we do.”
Covenant returns nine of the 11 starters from last season’s team, including senior midfielder Soren Scott and McCaskill.
“Our strength lies in our experience,” Verbrugge said. “They picked up where they left off last year. Our speed of play and possession remain at a high level.”
Verbrugge said his team spent the preseason focused on improving technical and tactical skills. That included a focus on finishing scoring chances in the final third. In addition, the coaching staff preached the importance of team defense and speed of play.
“The guys have placed high expectations on themselves and are working hard to fulfill those expectations,” Verbrugge said.
The results have been impressive.
The Eagles entered this week with a 5-0-2 record before dropping a 3-0 decision to Collegiate on Tuesday in a battle of previously unbeaten teams. The Cougars were ranked fifth in he VISAA Division I state poll.
Seven different players have scored goals for the Eagles this season as Verbrugge has tried to spread the wealth offensively. Eight of the 10 field players that have seen action have posted at least one assist.
“Having a balanced scoring [attack] creates a sense of confidence in our attack that is needed,” McCaskill said. “In any given game, a team could man mark players, but we know that other players have striking ability and can deliver.”
McCaskill, who scored 26 goals in 20 games last season, has eight goals and two assists to lead the team with 18 points. Scott has two goals and three assists.
“Josiah and Soren both bring a high soccer IQ and an attacking mentality,” Verbrugge said. “They work off each other well.”
A couple of newcomers have made an instant impact offensively. Sophomore forward Adrian Wolford has two goals and an assist, while freshman forward Diego Dominguez also has found the back of the net twice this season.
“We have a couple of sophomores and freshmen who have brought some new energy to the team,” Verbrugge said. “Diego has a lot of experience playing, which is obvious to all who watch him. Darrius [Tyler] has great field vision and has a connection with his brother T.J. and they link up multiple times a game. The future is bright.”
McCaskill agreed.
“The newcomers have been very impressive, in my opinion,” he said. “The freshman class is very skillful and has contributed so much to the program. They have bought into our system and have taken full responsibility for what is needed.”
The players have also taken on a bigger leadership role behind captains Giulio Degiorgis, Scott and McCaskill.
“Soren is a brilliant player and I am delighted that him and Giulio are captaining the team, alongside myself,” McCaskill said. “Those two have impressed me with their ability to lead and to lead intelligently.”
Defensively, Covenant has been just as stout. The Eagles had yielded just seven goals prior to Tuesday’s loss, including a shutout win over Fishburne.
Michael Seelman, McKean Knowlton, Will Netemeyer, Bryson Alley and Degiorgis have been remarkable in neutralizing opponent’s attacks. Consistency helps. Alley, Degiorgis and Seelman have played alongside one another for the past three years as starters.
“Our backline is very experienced and that is extremely important,” McCaskill said. “They have saved us so many times and I am grateful to them for putting in all they have. Their leadership as a unit and as individuals is what keeps us connected on the field. We refer to them as the Holy Trinity and they really fill that name.”
In goal, Will Maupin has made a name for himself as one of the elite netminders at the private school level. In just his second season with the Eagles, the senior has allowed just five goals and has a goals-against average of 0.714.
“Will’s athleticism stands out,” Verbrugge said. “This is only his second year, though and his instincts and decisions seem to be improving daily.”
With eight regular season matches left, including a pivotal rematch with North Cross on Oct. 8 in Roanoke, the Eagles realize there is still plenty of work to be done.
“My hope is they continue to stay hungry and continue to work hard through to the end,” Verbrugge said. “I know they will give it their best down the stretch. We need to continue to play intelligent, fast-paced, possession-oriented attacking soccer.”
For McCaskill and the players, they believe the talent is there for this to be a special season for the program.
“Our success has come from the work we have put in,” McCaskill said. “There have been negatives and positives, but I am thankful that all the guys have been behind the idea of leaving everything out on the field. We are a tight-knit team and even if things don’t go the way we planned them to, we always bounce back and have high ambitions.”
