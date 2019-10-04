Fighting through the early stages of a season in which two of the first five games on their schedule were cancelled due to either weather or another school unable to form a competitive roster, the Covenant football team and head coach Sean Wilson aren’t quite at the level they want to be with proficiency and repetition. Wilson himself doesn’t even think his Eagles have reached their potential yet.
After Friday, that should put the rest of Virginia on loud-and-clear notice.
Covenant (3-0) scored 50 points in the first half, including a four-touchdown effort in the second quarter, and romped to a 62-0 homecoming win over Southampton Academy (2-4) on Friday.
The duo of brothers Nic and Jonas Sanker had a hand in five of the Eagles’ nine touchdowns, including three first-quarter touchdown passes from Jonas, a junior, to senior Nic. Those three scores in the first nine minutes — throws of 35, 52, and 50 yards respectively — was of little surprise to Wilson, who sees how the two work together on a daily basis.
“What I wish people could know and understand is just how hard they work for each and every rep. They put in so many hours, they are at every workout, every lifting session,” Wilson said. “Whenever they’re not able to lift here, they’re at home rocking out push-ups, they’re doing pull-ups. They just pursue excellence really, really hard. And it pays off whenever you put that much effort into something.
“The only thing I’ve got to do is, how can I find a way to put the ball in their hand as much as I can in open space? One of the things that we’re really trying to work hard on is training capacity over capability. We’re all capable of executing each play if you set it up well to succeed.”
Nic Sanker is being recruited by numerous Division I teams, including the commonwealth’s two highest-profile programs. Recruited as linebacker, Sanker has an offer on the table from Pennsylvania and has been in contact with William & Mary and Princeton, and has kept in contact with defensive coaches at both Virginia and Virginia Tech. Sanker said that his recruitment is “going well”, noting that he plans to “wait it out until the end.”
After Hampton Roads Academy cancelled their season and St. Davis (N.C.) was unable to make the game happen due to the effects of Hurricane Dorian, the Eagles “would hope to have a few more games, some more reps, more teaching resources. The film does not lie, so having more film of what it is we can and can’t do would help us be a better version of ourselves,” according to Wilson.
He’s also noticed that his bunch of defending state champions is making a tangible impact within the school itself.
“Since school started, we’ve had four kids join the team,” Wilson said, “so the culture within the hallways up there has really grown and kids are wanting to be a part of what it is that we’re trying to build here.”
