ETTRICK — Jonas Sanker and his teammates were in uncharted waters Friday afternoon as the Covenant boys basketball program made its first state semifinal appearance in more than two decades.
Even after watching their season end with a 69-51 loss to reigning VISAA Division III state champion Life Christian Academy, the Eagles couldn’t be prouder of their showing on Virginia high school basketball’s biggest stage.
“I was just proud of the team. They gave everything they had,” Covenant senior forward Nic Sanker said. “Everybody was maximizing their potential and doing this with what we had. [Life Christian] has a good team. They played well, but I’m proud of our guys and the way they fought all season and the way they competed to the very end. The grit that everybody had, no one ever gave up. No one ever gave in. They pushed themselves and pushed their other teammates and got the very best out of them.”
Covenant (21-7) had a strong start to the semifinals, opening up an 11-7 lead with 3:42 left in the first quarter. Nic Sanker led the charge with five points, including a big dunk in transition.
Life Christian took advantage of its size inside, with Kenard Richardson, Ikechi Chantilou and Kenari Jones tallying five points apiece as the Eagles built an 18-13 lead after one quarter.
Chantilou looked to put the game away in the second with six big points, including a big dunk in traffic with 4:33 left to build a 30-16 lead.
The junior was accessed a technical foul on the play for hanging on the rim.
The technical gave Covenant a boost, and Coach Clark Walker’s team closed the half on a 12-2 spurt to trim the lead to 34-28 at intermission. Jonas Sanker led the charge with seven points.
In the third, Sanker hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Bryson Alley added another from the corner as Covenant pulled to within 47-41 with 2:39 left in the quarter. Life Christian closed the quarter with six points to stretch the lead back to 10.
Walker’s team trimmed the lead to 11 points twice in the fourth quarter, including on a three-point play from Jonas Sanker with 4:41 left, but it Life Christian was too much to overcome.
“We had our chances,” Walker said. “It was a five-point game a couple of times and we had some possessions and transition opportunities where if we could get it to one possession, we could change the game. It just shows that the difference between winning and losing at this level is so razor-thin and you’ve got to execute well,” Walker said. “Hats off to Life Christian, in the fourth, they continued to pounce and we were unable to respond.”
Chantilou paced Life Christian (16-5) with 20 points. Richardson tallied 17 points and Kenari Jones added nine more in the win.
Jonas Sanker led all scorers with 24 points, including 14 in the second half. Bryson Alley and Nic Sanker each finished with seven points apiece, while Will Maupin added six more in the paint in his final high school game.
“I’m just so encouraged by our continued endurance,” Walker said. “It is fitting that it’s at the end, because these guys continued to play to the end.”
Despite the final result, Walker said there’s plenty to remember fondly about this team.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Walker said. “This has been a long time coming. At Covenant, we pride ourselves on developing kids. We have six seniors that have been a part of this program for a long time and developed. I’m blessed and humble to have watched this. It’s just such a gift to be here at the Final Four, but it’s more a testament to these guys and what they’ve been through. For us to win more than 10 game by less than five points, it’s just a testament to their endurance, their confidence in each other and the love and support they have.”
The Covenant coach admitted it will be tough to say goodbye to this group.
“It’s sad that it has to end this way, but at the same point, there’s so much to be thankful for,” Walker said. “What I’m most proud of is that I don’t know if I’ve coached another team that has maximized its potential as much as this team. The scoreboard won’t ever take that away.”
