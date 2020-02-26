This past fall, Josiah McCaskill was a key cog in The Covenant School’s run to the program’s second VISAA Division II state championship.
This upcoming fall, the senior midfielder hopes to provide a similar spark at the University of Lynchburg after verbally committing to play for the Hornets.
“Lynchburg was my school of choice because for years, I had respected them as a top program and I had realized that it was a realistic option for me,” McCaskill said. “After a tour and being to ID camps, I became extremely comfortable with the academic and athletic opportunities and I realized that it was the best for me.”
McCaskill was nothing short of sensation for the Eagles during his two seasons under Coach Bryan Verbrugge. The senior scored 25 goals as a junior to lead Covenant to the state semifinals. Last fall, he tallied 27 goals and five assists and was named Virginia Independent Conference Player of the Year and was a first-team all-conference and all-state performer.
McCaskill was recruited to play striker for Lynchburg and Coach Chris Yeager, but is receptive to playing an attacking midfielder or center-midfielder role. He spent time at both spots at times last season for Covenant.
“My main goal is to become the best I can be,” McCaskill said. “I feel like the next level will be a great environment for me. I realize that there is tons of work to be put in and I will definitely be at the level I need to be. I can’t expect to be given anything. I will have to work for everything. I can’t wait to be put in this environment and improve.”
The Hornets’ roster last season had a strong Central Virginia feel. Lynchburg's 2019 squad included former Charlottesville High School standouts Ayat Mohamed, Osman Abiibi and Rachade Kondo.
McCaskill feels that Lynchburg is the perfect opportunity for him.
“The program has been historically very good and I liked how they are consistently competing for the ODAC title,” McCaskill said. “I also have been familiar with some players on the roster. The coaches said they felt that I would fit in well with my goal-scoring ability and my work ethic.”
The senior forward had offers from a number of programs, including Geneva, Mars Hill and Randolph-Macon, before ultimately agreeing to join the Hornets.
“My decision was very difficult and I’m thankful to all the coaches and players that have been a part of my process,” McCaskill said. “After many tours and phone calls, I decided that Lynchburg provided the best options across the board.”
McCaskill hopes to major in business with a minor in sports management. After college, his ultimate goal would be to work with a professional sports team in some capacity.
After a strenuous recruiting period, McCaskill couldn’t be happier with his decision.
“I definitely feel relieved,” he said. “Being gone multiple weekends for tours and meetings became tiring. While the process was necessary and enjoyable in many ways, I am glad to have made a decision and be fully committed.”
The senior can’t wait to start his next journey in Lynchburg.
“It means everything to me,” McCaskill said. “It has been my dream to play college soccer since I was a kid and I can’t believe I have officially made that a reality. This is going to be something I can remember forever.”
