Nic Sanker had plenty to smile about Saturday after a six-catch, 200-yard performance that helped the Covenant football team clinch its second-straight undefeated regular season.
The Eagles' senior standout will be taking his high-level production to the Ivy League next season after committing to play at Princeton University.
“The choice was really hard for a while, but after my visit to Princeton, it was clear that I was where I wanted to be,” Sanker said. “The ways that Princeton would fit me and my style of learning and the way that the coaches would grow me as a player really excited me and made me want to be there.”
The reigning Virginia Independent Schools Football League Defensive Player of the Year, Sanker is expected to play outside linebacker for the Tigers at the next level.
Last year, he posted 57 tackles and 12 sacks as Covenant captured the program’s first 8-man football title in its inaugural season. Sanker emerged as a difference maker as he forced a pair of fumbles and registered 26 tackles for a loss, garnering all-state honors at defensive end and wide receiver.
The production has carried over to this season as the Eagles wrapped up a 7-0 regular season last Saturday with a 58-14 win over Greenbrier Christian. On the year, he’s registered 26.5 tackles and three tackles for loss for a Covenant defense that has yielded just 96 points.
Offensively, he has 24 receptions for 740 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“It means a lot to me to play at the next level,” Sanker said. “It means the years of hard work are paying off and it means that people believe in me and my abilities.”
Sanker said he received interest from a number of college football programs, but only earned scholarship offers from Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania.
“I chose Princeton because I thought it was the spot that would develop me best, on and off the field,” Sanker said. “I also really loved the school’s smaller classes and style of learning. The campus is just beautiful and I fell in love with it walking around on my visit.”
The Covenant linebacker said he was attracted to Princeton’s winning culture. He enjoyed the attention to detail, discipline and drive to get better that Coach Bob Surace and his staff instill in their players.
“The coaches really liked my length and athleticism, as well as my energy and drive to get better,” Sanker said. “The fact that I am always trying to learn more and get better. My raw potential is what excites them the most.”
Sanker is excited to make his mark at the next level.
“There is no plan as to whether or not I will play right away,” Sanker said. “The starting spots are earned every year and there is no guarantee to play. We all have an equal shot. I am excited to earn my time this offseason.”
The senior sees no downside to playing at a smaller school and believes 8-man football has only helped him improve as a player. It’s also served to motivate him.
“My goal at the next level is just to not limit what I think I can do,” he said. “The coaches see a ton of potential in me and I need to not settle. I need to push myself to be better than what I could have ever imagined. However, it takes one step at a time and I can’t control the amount of time I play, but I can control my effort and my goal is to be the hardest worker on the team and the one who grows the most as a player.”
Sanker plans to study economics at Princeton. He said his time abroad this past summer helped influence his academic path.
“This past summer, I did a missions trip to Nicaragua and that trip helped open my eyes to the needs for social impact work in the world, so I want to make a difference there,” Sanker said. “Also, this past summer I did an internship at Bosch in Germany and really enjoyed the business world and especially startups who I got to work with a ton. Therefore, I hope to work in the entrepreneurship program at Princeton and eventually start my own business that will make a difference in the developing world.”
Sanker couldn’t be happier to have his college decision behind him.
“It feels great to know where I want to go,” he said. “It’s a big burden taken off my shoulders because now I have a sense of direction and clarity for the next couple of years and can prepare myself for a clearer future.”
With his college plans determined, Sanker said he can focus all his attention on the task at hand — repeating as VISFL champions.
“My goals for the rest of the season are to continue to work and get better every day to the end of the season and to make those around me better, especially the non-seniors,” Sanker said. “I want to leave them believing in themselves and to show them how good each of them can be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.