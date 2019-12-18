From the football field to the classroom, Nic Sanker is one of the unquestioned leaders in the student body at The Covenant School.
The senior standout expects to continue being a leader as a college student-athlete in the Ivy League. Sanker signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at Princeton University on Wednesday afternoon.
“It feels awesome just to know that all the years of work had paid off,” Sanker said. “It’s a relief just to know where I’m going and an honor to play at such a prestigious school that excels on the field and in the classroom.”
Sanker verbally committed to the Ivy League school nearly two months ago, then helped the Eagles go undefeated for the second year in a row. Last month, the senior defensive end/receiver played an integral part as Covenant defeated St. Anne’s-Belfield to win their second straight VISFL 8-man state championship.
A first-team all-state performer on both sides of the ball, Sanker is expected to transition to an edge rusher in Princeton’s 3-4 defensive scheme.
“The think I’m long and lanky and can use my speed off the edge,” he said. “I will need to put on more muscle-mass before next season and learn the defensive schemes and calls, but I am excited for that challenge in the offseason.”
The Covenant senior received interest from a number of college programs during the recruiting process. His only two scholarship offers came from Ivy League schools Princeton and Penn.
Sanker was attracted to Princeton’s winning culture. He enjoyed the attention to detail, discipline and drive to get better that Coach Bob Surace and his staff instills in his players.
“Both academics and athletics are important to me because I really love to create the best version of myself in all areas,” Sanker said. “I really felt that Princeton’s rigorous academics and successful football program would allow me to be able to push myself to become the best version of myself in the long run.”
In the classroom, Sanker plans to major in economics, but may also consider pursuing a degree in sociology. Regardless of the course of study, he knows the education he receives at Princeton will be top notch.
“I know that the workload will be difficult at Princeton as it is an academically rigorous school,” Sanker said. “I am ready to embrace that challenge as I have always pushed myself academically and this next year will be no different.”
Sanker said signing with Princeton is a day that he won’t soon forget.
“It’s an honor to be able to call myself a college football player,” he said. “It’s every little boy’s dream to play college football and it truly is a dream come true to be blessed with the opportunity to play at the next level.”
