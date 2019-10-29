Carson Lowe, Maggie O’Connor and Addy McWilliams celebrated their final high school volleyball match at Covenant in fine fashion on Tuesday night, helping the Eagles pick up a 25-21, 25-23, 25-12 victory over Regents in the season finale for both teams.
Lowe and O’Connor combined for 11 kills and McWilliams was impressive in serve receive as Covenant (7-9) sent its senior leaders out in style.
The Eagles set the tone early on, jumping out to a commanding 18-9 lead in the first set thanks to some impressive work from the service line. Regents (5-8) answered as Reagan Smith had three kills and Gabbi Swingler tallied six service points and three aces to trim the lead to 22-21.
After a side out, Joey MacGregor capped off a great set with back-to-back aces to serve out the set and give her team a 1-0 lead.
“Joey is a junior and our strongest player on the team right now,” Covenant coach Bethany Davis said. “She leads the court, not only from the service line, but she is great on attacking, great at setting, she’s really smart and really knows the game.”
The second set followed a similar formula as Covenant raced out to an early lead. MacGregor was once again the catalyst with five service points as the Eagles built a 14-6 lead.
Following a timeout from Coach Monica Morgan, Regents mounted another comeback, which resulted in the Lions’ first lead of the match. Katie Dorgan’s spike found an opening in the middle of the Eagles’ defense on Smith’s serve to give Regents a 23-22 advantage.
After a side out, Covenant answered as Katelyn Dupree hit an off-balanced shot with her left hand at the net that found the floor to give the Eagles a 24-23 lead.
“Katelyn Dupree is a new middle,” Davis said. “I moved her from a defensive specialist position, so she’s really stepped up and done a great job and is learning the game.”
MacGregor followed with a service winner to compete the comeback with a 25-23 win. Regents led 2-1 in Set 3 before Covenant got on a roll from the service line. Miriam DeVore had five service points and an ace, while MacGregor added three more as Covenant won the third game 25-12 to complete the sweep and snap a three-match losing streak.
Covenant registered 15 aces during the match, including eight off the hand of MacGregor. DeVore chipped in five more in the victory. At the net, Lowe led the charge with seven kills.
“Katie Lowe is one of our strong outside hitters,” Davis said. “She is really powerful and one of our most consistent passers.”
O’Connor finished with six kills and Lowe added five more in the victory.
“Maggie O’Connor did a great job, even when we were out of system, making herself available and had a great net presence,” Davis said.
Davis also was pleased with the team’s work defensively, led by McWilliams.
“Ady McWilliams, she was a little emotional in the beginning, but then pulled it together and was making some great defensive moves,” Davis said.
Amy Messimer had four kills and Smith added three to lead Regents. Swingler had 10 service points and five aces for the Lions. Madeline Read chipped in seven points and three aces.
For Davis, it was a perfect way to end the season.
“We served wonderfully,” Davis said. “We were serving aggressively and getting the other team out of system which is ultimately which led to our success. The players did awesome. This is our last match of the season and they really rallied together and fought for it.”
