Jonas Sanker has been an All-Central Virginia performer on both sides of the ball and guided Covenant School to back-to-back VISFL 8-man state championships.
The Covenant School product plans to make a similar impact at the next level after he verbally committed to play football at Boston College. He'll join the Eagles for the 2021 season.
“I really like just how they are such a great academic school, while also being a Power 5 program,” Sanker said. “I like the culture that the school has. The coaches like my versatility and my ability to play all over the field.”
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete was unstoppable on both sides of the ball last season for the Eagles. Offensively, he threw for 1,590 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also racked up 1,116 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground and was the only player in Central Virginia to run and throw for 1,000 yards in a season.
Defensively, Sanker was a pillar of strength on the backend of the Covenant defense. He ranked among the team leaders in tackles, interceptions and sacks and was an all-conference and all-state performer on both sides of the ball.
Sanker was recruited as an athlete and received interest from more than two dozen programs, ranging from Ivy League schools to Power 5 conference teams. Boston College offered him a scholarship last month and three weeks later he announced on Twitter his intentions to go to Chestnut Hill and join the Eagles program.
“I think what separated Boston College was how they wanted to build a relationship before they recruited me as a player,” Sanker said. “At the same time, they want our relationship to last for the rest of our lives, not just these four years. Also, just how they really have a plan for making me the best version of myself.”
Sanker is projected to play either linebacker or safety in first-year coach Jeff Hafley’s system. Hafley served as Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator last season before taking the job at Boston College. He also has NFL ties, holding coaching stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.
Linebacker coach Sean Duggan and Sanker formed a strong relationship during the recruiting process, which was helpful in his decision-making process. The Covenant product could be utilized in a hybrid-safety role, much like the one Isaiah Simmons was used in at Clemson. Simmons was selected seventh overall in April’s NFL Draft.
“My goal is to be one of the best defensive players to go through the school and have an impact on both the culture and the football team,” Sanker said.
Academically, Sanker plans to major in either business or finance in college. His ultimate goal after college is to play in the NFL.
Playing 8-man football was not a deterrent for him during the recruiting process. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who played 8-man football in high school before excelling at Boise State.
Sanker hopes to follow in Vander Esch’s footsteps.
“I think the biggest adjustment will just be high school to college, but by watching film and preparing, I think the 8-man to 11-man football transition won’t be bad.”
With Covenant not fielding a varsity team in 2020, Sanker’s plans for his senior year of high school are not clear. Regardless, he’s excited to have his college decision finalized.
“It’s definitely a weight off your shoulders and is nice to have the process over with,” he said. “I’m excited to get there and make a difference.”
The rising senior is grateful for the opportunity to play in the ACC and can’t wait to get started.
“What it means is I have an opportunity to lead in a new place and that God’s calling me to do great things at Boston College,” Sanker said. “It reflects all the hard work and dedication I’ve put toward this goal of mine and shows that commitment and perseverance lead to success.”
