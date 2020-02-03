Some people are born to be athletes, while others have to put in the countless hours of work to perfect their craft.
Athena Vanyo is a strong combination of both. The Monticello junior is one of the elite-level swimmers in Central Virginia.
The daughter of an Olympic swimmer, Vanyo has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a dominant force in the pool. She the Mustangs’ girls swim team to a victory at last week’s Region 3C qualifier at the Brooks Family YMCA pool.
The junior set the standard in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.30 seconds. She also teamed up to win gold in the 200 medley relay (1:48.07) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.79) to earn Daily Progress Athlete of the Week honors.
“I was very happy with my swimming in the last week, especially since our practices are so tough this time of year,” Vanyo explained. “Weeks before a big meet like the [VHSL Class 3] state meet, we always increase our training before tapering our time in the water. We’re in the middle of that heavy training right now, so I was happy at my last couple high school meets to power through the pain, post decent times, and win all my events.”
Vanyo credits her mental acumen for keeping her focused during last week’s meet. She said the two victories in the relay events stood out for her the most.
“I think what made me successful was keeping a positive attitude and maintaining my drive to win,” she said. “An individual event is special and challenging in its own way since it’s just me in the water. But relays are so rewarding because I get to share the race with three girls. It’s a true team event, and relays are crazy fun because the whole team is behind the lane, cheering as we swim.”
Success in the pool is nothing new for Vanyo. She started swimming competitively at the age of 7 during the summer with the Jefferson Swim League and was hooked on the sport right away.
“I had so much fun at those meets being around my friends, and I loved competing in the pool,” Vanyo said. “I continued to train in the water with my mom during the school year and began swimming year-round with the YMCA club team when I was 9.”
Athena’s mother, Svetlana, understands a thing or two about swimming. She was an elite swimmer as a child too and won approximately 20 medals at various international competitions as an amateur swimmer and was a former Russian national record holder in the 100 butterfly. Svetlana was a finalist in the medley relay at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.
Besides swimming, Athena was active growing up and enjoyed playing a number of sports, including basketball, tennis, golf, gymnastics and lacrosse.
“I love trying new sports and was fortunate to be exposed to so many,” she said. “Although I enjoyed all of them, swimming stood out as my favorite because it was the most challenging. So, when year-round swimming began to conflict with other sports, I decide to focus all my energy on swimming.”
Although she’s swam a variety of events, Vanyo’s favorite is always the 100 butterfly.
“No matter how much I improve, it will always be the most challenge stroke for me,” Vanyo said. “But when I’m in rhythm, it can feel really graceful to swim and I also think the stroke is so beautiful to watch.”
Her love of the event was evident last year when she won gold at last year’s VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships as a sophomore.
“I was pleased with my performance at states last year, but I feel like I’m a stronger swimmer this year,” Vanyo said. “At this time last year, I was working through injuries and wasn’t able to progress as fast as I wanted. I’ve been able to stay healthy this year, and so I feel like my strength in the water has improved. But my experience last year helped me with my mental toughness and confidence this year.”
Vanyo admitted that she does battle with nerves prior to every race, but uses her breathing and personal goals to carry her through.
“By the time I step on the blocks, I try to clear my mind and just let my training and reflexes take over,” she said. “Once in the water, I tend to focus on my own race, but I’m also aware of my competitors because I always want to win. Each race is different, and I try to manage my energy to have a successful race, but I always love a good race because I know that it will drive me to swim faster.”
She follows young American swimmers Kathleen Baker, Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh and tries to emulate them in the pool.
“All three girls have great confidence and show a pure love for the sport,” Vanyo said. “I believe those are two of the most important qualities a swimmer must have in order to be successful.”
Another quality is commitment to the sport and there’s no doubt the Monticello junior has that. Between swimming for her club team, Charlottesville YMCA Aquatic Club and Monticello, Vanyo spends approximately 15 hours a week training in the pool, along with about three hours of dry-land training. Not to mention three to four hours for high school meets and club meets that can consume entire weekends.
“It’s a lot, but it’s hard to not want to be at practice with such amazing teammates,” she said. “Swimming is such a big part of our lives, and it feels good to have friends in and out of the water who will be there for you through the toughest parts of the sport. As for my favorite part of practice, I like sprint sets that allow enough time for us to cheer each other on and race against one another.”
Out of the pool, Vanyo likes to spend time with her family and friends. She loves music and enjoys everything from rap, country and R&B. Cooking is another of her hobbies, as she likes to surprise her family.
Vanyo’s favorite sports team is the Chicago Bulls and her favorite subject in school is AP Biology. In addition, her guilty pleasure is a television show called “The Amazing World of Gumball.”
The junior also is very proud of her heritage. She was born in Russia and speaks fluent Russian at home and admits she sometimes catches herself speaking in her native tongue to friends.
She also enjoys singing and dancing, but admits one of her hidden talents is drawing.
“I have always been able to picture an image in my mind and draw it with ease,” Vanyo said. “I like transforming an idea or a vision into something real.”
Vanyo has been pleased with her winter season thus far both in high school and with her club programs. Last December, she qualified for the Winter Junior Nationals, along with some of her club teammates. The opportunity was an emotional one for her as she reached the finals in the 100 butterfly and finished 15th overall.
“It was fun for me to swim in the same pool at Georgia Tech that my mom swam in for the 1996 Olympics,” she said. “Many of my teammates back home told me they were watching me swim in preliminaries during school, so it was nice to know they were supporting me from home. I dropped time in all my events. It was a great meet for me and one that I won’t forget.”
Last month, Vanyo verbally committed to swim at Virginia Tech, an opportunity she cherishes, but understands that there’s still plenty of work ahead.
“I know that my verbal commitment isn’t binding, so I can’t let up on my training,” she said. “I also know the coaches and swimmers at Virginia Tech will continue to follow my results in the next year and a half, so I want to show them the kind of swimmer I’ll be in college, putting my best self into every race, swimming with the same focus, as always dropping time and winning races.”
She plans to major in biology and hopes to get into medical school to pursue a career as a radiologist or dermatologist.
“Virginia Tech has a great biology and medical program and I am beyond excited to attend,” she said.
In the pool, she hopes to build off last year’s performance at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships.
“My high school team has a goal to improve at every meet and I’d like to see our relay teams win those events at states,” she said. “I feel like we have a lot more depth this year and those goals are certainly within reach. A perfect ending for me and the team would be winning my individual and relay events and finishing as a team with a higher placement than we did last year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.