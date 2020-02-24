Izzy Bradley’s first introduction to competitive swimming came at the age of 9, when she competed for the City of Charlottesville Swordfish in the Jefferson Swim League.
Nearly seven years later, she’s emerged as one of the top young swimmers in Virginia.
Bradley won four events and set three new meet records for Monticello High School during last Friday’s VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships at SwimRVA in Richmond.
“I’ve always loved being in the water, even when I was a baby,” Bradley said. “I heard my friends talking about summer swim and my mom signed me up. I loved it.”
The sophomore successfully defended her state title in the 50-yard freestyle with a new Class 3 state meet record (23.23). She also touched the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke (54.44) after finishing second last year.
In addition, she teamed with Elisabeth Bendall, Athena Vanyo, and Kayleigh Stebbins to win the 200-yard medley relay in a Class 3 state record time of 1:45.10. Bradley also joined Stebbins, Eloise Weary and Vanyo to set a new Class 3 meet record in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.00).
Her record-breaking performance makes her the Daily Progress Athlete of the Week.
“It’s still sort of surreal,” Bradley said. “We had such a great meet. Coach Jennifer Csapo had a plan and it all come together at states, which was awesome. We were pumped for our relays. We looked up the 200-medley record the week before and set a goal to break it. We were all focused on doing our individual bests, but then seeing that focus from everyone at once added another level of excitement and determination.”
The journey to swimming excellence started with the City Swordfish under Coach Andrea Ross. Bradley said she was “super encouraging” during her first year and assured her that if she stuck with the sport, she could go far someday.
Bradley joined the Charlottesville YMCA Aquatic Club the following year and has been a year-round swimmer ever since.
“I did gymnastics, basketball and volleyball before I started swimming, but swimming is what I love most,” she said.
That love has evolved over the years thanks to a plethora of impactful coaches that continued to motivate and inspire her.
Mike Wenert, Bradley’s CYAC coach, emphasized mental toughness and visualization as part of her workouts to help prepare her for meets.
“I used to be timid behind the blocks, but with his help, I’ve learned that a racer’s attitude directly affects how you swim,” she said. “Swimming with a goal in mind really helps me stay focused at practice and during competitions. It keeps me determined and motivated.”
One of her favorite part of training is competing a set with teammates that push her beyond her limits.
“For instance, to shake things up over Christmas, Coach Mike had us do 100 100’s or 10,000 yards, which is as much about mental toughness as it is a physical grind,” Bradley said. “Doing things like that with my team creates a confidence and bond between everyone that is really special.”
Swimming just isn’t a sport for Bradley, it’s become a way of life for her.
“I swim seven days a week,” Bradley said. “I swim six days with CYAC and on my day off, I have a lesson with my stroke and turn coach. On top of that, we have dry-land weights and core work two days a week plus visualizations. In addition to swimming for CYAC year-round, I swim for CITY in the JSL and, of course, the Monticello Mustangs during the winter. All in all, I’m in the pool or at the gym about 18 to 20 hours a week.”
Bradley also credits Svetlana Vanyo, who serves as her stroke and turn coach, for her having a big impact on her career as a swimmer.
“She’s an elite swimmer and she’s seen it all and she tells great stories that provide a glimpse into what it takes to swim at the next level,” Bradley said. “She’s taught me that focus and determination are key, so I go into every practice with a goal in mind so that I’m making progress and not just going through the motions. Hard work, dedication competitive drive and passion.
“You’ve got to love it. Svetlana loves it. I love it too.”
Bradley also credits Monticello coaches Jennifer Csapo, Sito Arroyo, Caroline Colgan and Kevin Rinald for challenging her at the high school level and making it a memorable experience.
“It was really cool to get to swim for the Mustangs as a freshman last year,” she said. “Coach Csapo, Coach Sito, Coach Colgan and this year Coach Kevin Rinald too, are awesome and they make it fun.”
As a freshman, Monticello stormed onto the state swimming scene as the girls team finished third at the Class 3 state meet. Individually, Bradley won the 50-yard freestyle title and finished second in the 100-yard backstroke.
“Going to states last year with the Mustangs was great,” Bradley said. “Everyone was pumped and we had a breakout performance. No one expected us to do as well as we did, but we left our mark and when we came back this year, they for sure knew who we were.”
Monticello had 18 swimmers qualify for states this season with one goal in mind — win a team state championship.
“Our relays were really strong and we knew we had to have those points,” she said. “We also had some strong individual performers who could score big and everyone went out and crushed it. The boys came strong, as did the girls and the team collected a ton of podiums, including five state titles and three state records. It was a great day all-around for the Mustangs and the girls team was leading in points after the swim competition heading into the dive competition the next day.”
The Mustangs set the tone for the meet in preliminaries when they posted new Class 3 meet relays marks in the 200 medley and 200 frestyle.
“Breaking the record in the prelims was a great way to start the meet for the team,” Bradley said. “We were pumped. My next event was the 50 free and I kept the momentum going, while several other guys and girls set PRs and qualified for finals too. The next two races were strong too. We broke the 200-free relay in prelims too, which was insane, and I qualified for the finals in the 100 back, so I was on pace to swim for four finals, two relays and two individual events.”
In the championship finals, the good feelings continued.
Bradley successfully defended her state title in the 50-yard freestyle and then avenged a second-place finish to Tabb’s Tristan Harrison in the 100-yard backstroke, a loss that had stuck with her the entire year.
“My individual events went well too and I was excited to break the record in the 50 free,” Bradley said. “I was even more excited though to win the 100 back title. Going 4 for 4 was my goal and winning the 100 back at the end sealed the deal. I’m still in shock.”
Most swimmers are creatures of habit and have certain routines they go through prior to every race. Bradley is no different.
“Before every race, I pick out something very specific to focus on, like long, quick underwaters, or fast powerful breakouts. If I can visualize it, I can carry it over into a race. I do visualizations in the days leading up to my competitions too. There’s no margin for error in a spring, so I try to visualize the perfect race. It’s natural to work about what could go wrong or feel uneasy when you’re next to your competitors, but I focus on what I can control and that helps keep away the negative thoughts.”
In addition, Bradley admits another pre-race ritual she has can be messy.
“I throw up before big races,” Bradley said. “I don’t know why. It doesn’t bother me. I just do and then I go race. I also yawn behind the blocks. My mom sees me yawning and she says she knows I’m in the zone, or maybe just really tired.”
Outside of swimming, Bradley is very active. She enjoys hanging out with friends, shopping and traveling with her family. The sophomore enjoys writing and trigonometry and has been very active with the Mustangs’ Champions Basketball Team. She’s enrolled in the Health and Medical Sciences Academy at Monticello.
In addition, she co-founded the Wolfpack Club at Monticello with friend, Ellie Houchens to celebrate women in sports. Bradley came up with the idea this summer after reading Abby Wambach’s book, ‘Wolfpack.”
“Abby is a huge advocate for women in sports and in ‘Wolfpack’ he talks about the importance of knowing your individual power and worth, the impactfulness of unification within a team and how one can change their mindset to pave their own pathway and break through the rules that society has created,” Bradley said.
She reached out to Monticello athletic director Matthew Pearman about the idea for the club.
“I wanted to create the Wolfpack Club to help generate a more inviting, celebratory atmosphere at Monticello,” Bradley said. “At Wolfpack Club, we discus current events, surrounding women in sports, share my own experiences with inequality or here we have seen positive change and brainstorm ways we can make Monticello athletics even more welcoming than it already is. We’ve got some really fun ideas planned and I look forward to seeing where they may go.”
Bradley is also a self-proclaimed adrenaline junky.
“I’m pretty adventurous though and love doing things with my dad, who is pretty crazy too,” she said. “One time, I was traveling with my dad and grandfather and I ate a tarantula. I was friend and dint’ taste too but, but it was still a tarantula, gross.”
The Monticello product would love to continue to swim at the collegiate level. Because of NCAA rules, college coaches aren’t allowed to contact swimmers until their junior year of high school. With her performance at the last two state meets, she should have ample opportunities to pursue that dream.
Bradley credits her teammate Athena Vanyo, a Virginia Tech commit, for bringing out the best in her.
“Athena and I have been teammates for eight years,” Bradley said. “We went to our first YMCA Nationals and first USA Junior Nationals together. We’ve been on winning Monticello relays together and broken the CYAC relay records together. I think that both of us are determined to be the best that we can be, so we will always push each other in practice and in competition. I’ll miss her when she leaves for [Virginia] Tech after next season, but first things first, we’ve got a championship to win and more records to break together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.