At the age of 10, Malachi Poindexter took up juggling on a whim as a way to help improve his hand-eye coordination.
Eight years later, learning the skill has served him well as he’s blossomed into a standout performer for St. Anne’s-Belfield team.
“I actually learned how to juggle with tennis balls since I used to use tennis balls during my ball-handling drills,” Poindexter said. “ I just kept practicing juggling while I was bored to help with my hand-eye coordination. Now I can juggle four balls at a time and do many tricks with four and not the classic juggle. Now I can pretty much juggle anything from basketballs to pennies.”
That keen eye and attention to detail were on display last week as Poindexter led the Saints to a pair of impressive Prep League victories.
The senior point guard scored 22 points, including the game-winning shot at the buzzer, to lead STAB to a 79-77 home victory over Trinity Episcopal last Tuesday. Two days later, he poured in 18 points an 10 assists as the Saints secured their first win over St. Christopher’s in six seasons.
The impressive performances make Poindexter this week’s Daily Progress Athlete of the Week.
“The games last week were ones to remember,” Poindexter said. “The moments that have stood out the most to me are the past two very close games last week. They were both nail-biters and both had a lot of energy.”
Poindexter admitted that he wanted to take the final shot against Trinity Episcopal.
“When I had the ball in my hand, I had no fear in any bone of my body,” he said. “I treated that last shot like a game of 1-on-1 and just tried to create space to get my shot off. As I dribbled up the court, I was going to hit this shot as my coach was just waiting to see me make a move with a smile on my face.”
Against St. Christopher’s, STAB fell behind early but managed to claw its way back into the game. Poindexter was once against the catalyst.
“Down the stretch, I scored or assisted on 16 straight points,” he said. “My teammates were confident in me and I was confident in them. When we trust in each other, we can’t be stopped.”
STAB coach Damin Altizer wasn’t surprised by what his senior point guard accomplished.
“Mal has always been able to make shots,” he said. “This year, we challenged him to be a point guard and embody everything that means from a leadership perspective. He’s not only embraced the role, but is excelling in it.”
Poindexter’s success is even more impressive considering he didn’t pick up the sport until he was 10 years old.
“As a kid, my first love was football,” he said. “I played football from the age of nine and ended around 13. I played two years of travel football, one in Louisa County Little League and another year in Orange County. We ended up going 11-0 that year and making it to a [tournament] in Tennessee.”
During this time, one of Poindexter’s friends, Garrett Wood, invited him to try out for a rec league basketball team in Louisa.
“I touched the basketball and it seemed more natural than playing football,” Poindexter said. “I played one game and decided basketball is the sport I’m going to stick with. Garrett was the one that told me about the rec league team and I’m glad he did.”
Since then, Poindexter has worked constantly to improve his game. During the offseason, he works four days a week with his trainer, Ross Williams, working on his ball-handling and shooting skills. In addition, he spends three days a week with his strength and conditioning coach, Kenny Szabo. The remainder of his free time is dedicated to taking care of his body with foam rolling and stretching techniques.
“I believe I was successful because of all the hard work I put in behind closed doors,” Poindexter said. “My teammates make me better each and every practice by going at me with 100 percent.”
The work has paid off this season for Poindexter. He’s led the Saints to a 13-5 record, including a perfect 5-0 mark in the Prep League. The senior point guard ranks second on the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game. He also averages 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and a steal a game for the Saints.
“My skill set has always allowed me to score well,” Poindexter said. “I believe my mid-range [game] is the strongest part of my arsenal. The two things I improved on the most from last year are my leadership and my passing. When the ball is in my hand, I like to survey the floor to see what play or call will work. If I do not see anything, I will try to create for my teammates because I trust them all.”
For Poindexter, communication is vital to his new position.
“I have no choice in becoming a vocal leader playing point guard,” he said. “I have to be there for my teammates when they feel like things are going right for them. As a passer, it’s my job to get everyone involved. It’s difficult for our opponents and their coaches to game plan for many threats.”
Altizer agreed.
“We have a very young team and he’s had to take on a mentorship role on the court, as well as in the locker room,” he said. “His ability to build those relationships, earn the trust of his teammates and lead are qualities that are going to serve him far beyond this basketball season.”
Poindexter enjoys watching current and former NBA players, including Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
“I like to emulate Kobe Bryant’s work ethic and love for the game,” Poindexter said. “My whole life, I would tell my dad that I wanted to be like Kobe Bryant when I started playing basketball. As time went by and Kobe Bryant retired from the game, I started falling in love with Russell Westbrook’s game. I love the energy he brings to the floor every game and the amount of fearlessness he plays with.”
Off the court, Poindexter enjoys movies. He recently saw “Knives Out” starring Daniel Craig and it immediately topped his list of movies. The senior also is a big fan of science, particularly biology, and would love to study that or human anatomy in college.
The STAB senior could also have the opportunity to play basketball at the next level. He’s received interest from several programs, including Longwood, Coppin State, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Howard, Christopher Newport, Hood College and Eastern Nazarene.
“I want to play at the next level because I believe I can,” Poindexter said.
The senior also is excited about what the rest of the season has in store for him and his teammates.
“The key to the team’s success so far is our unity and togetherness,” Poindexter said. “We all trust each other with the ball and even off of the court. We will keep doing this because we know this is what makes us who we are. A perfect season for me would consist of winning the Virginia Prep League and making a deeper run in states than what we did last year.”
