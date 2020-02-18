The Daily Progress sports department won eight awards at the annual Associated Press Sports Editors national contest this week.
The APSE awards, which are voted on by sports editors and journalists from across the nation during several days of judging in St. Petersburg, Florida, honor work published in 2019.
The Daily Progress sports section won an APSE Triple Crown in its circulation category after being honored in three of the contest’s four print/digital section categories. The Daily Progress earned top 10 recognition for its sports web site and top 5 honors in the Sunday and special section categories. The Daily Progress also received an honorable mention for its daily print section.
“We are incredibly honored to have the work of our staff recognized by the APSE,” Daily Progress sports editor John Shifflett said. “Every member of our staff — writers, photographers, copy editors and page designers — played a vital role in earning these honors.”
In addition to the section awards, current and former members of The Daily Progress staff also won individual honors in both sports writing and photography.
Former Daily Progress sports writer Josh Needelman earned top 10 honors in two categories. Needelman was honored in the beat writing category for his coverage of the Virginia men’s basketball team during its national championship season as well in the game story category for his coverage from Virginia’s overtime win over Purdue in the Elite Eight.
Daily Progress high school reporter John Harvey received a top 10 honor in breaking news for breaking the story on the severity of Samantha Brunelle’s foot injury that occurred during her senior season at William Monroe High School.
Former Daily Progress photographer Zack Wajsgras was honored in the feature photo category for his photograph of Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett celebrating after Virginia’s win over Purdue in the Elite Eight that clinched the Cavaliers’ first trip to the Final Four since 1984. Andrew Shurtleff received top 10 recognition in the action photo category for his photo of Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry being tackled by Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack during the Cavaliers’ victory over the Seminoles this past fall.
The Daily Progress sports section has now earned at least one top 10 section honor in the APSE national contest for six consecutive years and won an APSE Grand Slam (top 10 in all four section categories) in 2016.
