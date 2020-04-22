Darrin McKenzie began cutting his teeth as a high school football coach in 2016 when he was hired as an assistant at Nelson County.
Four years later, the former Bridgewater College standout is excited to build his own program at the place where his coaching career began.
The 34-year-old was officially named coach of the Governors’ program last week by athletic director Greg Mullins and couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity.
“My goal is to change the culture here at Nelson, so this program is right at the top of my priority list,” McKenzie said. "I liked the strides we had made in the program over the last couple of years and it was just a natural fit. With knowing the players and coaching staff already, and being a part of developing everything, it really made it easy for me to want the job here.”
A former standout running back at Brookville High School, McKenzie was placed in charge of the running backs and outside linebackers as an assistant under former coach Matt Hicks. Under his guidance as the run game coordinator, Nelson averaged 31.4 points a game last season and posted the program’s best record since 2007.
“People can really expect a lot of the same things they saw last year, offensively and defensively,” McKenzie said. “We are going to stop the run that a majority of the teams in the Dogwood [District] like to do, so that is what our main focus will be on.”
McKenzie said his familiarity with the program is one of the things that drew him to pursuing the position. He has a strong relationships with the staff and returning players, which should make for a smooth transition once fall practice starts.
He’s already had conversations with some of the players and has already got the ball rolling in preparation for this coming fall.
“I talked to a few players through hudl and text and I’ve told them about the importance of them doing the school work that the teachers have been preparing for them,” McKenzie said. “Also instructed them to do the body-weight workout that we shared with them since we have been out of school.”
In terms of staff, barring any unforeseen hiccups, McKenzie expects the majority of last year’s staff to remain with the program this coming fall.
Every coach has their own style, and McKenzie is no different. He expects players to come prepared to work, but have fun at the same time.
“I’m a hands-on type of guy, just because I’m a visual learner, so that’s how I like to teach,” McKenzie said. “I am also energetic and like to bring the juice when things begin to drag throughout practice.”
With all the pieces in place, McKenzie is confident Nelson County can become a contender in the Dogwood District. He welcomes the challenge and believes the pieces are in place to make the Governors a program on the rise.
“I’ve learned that a project like this isn’t an overnight process,” he said. “It takes time and to have patience with everything. If you continue to grind, the fruits of your labors will start to show.”
The first step in the process is planning and organizing to make sure you stay on task. McKenzie said another important aspect is utilizing the resources around him, including reaching out to coaches to discuss ideas and come up with a plan.
In the future those plans could entail some offseason 7-on-7 competitions and big-man challenges to allow his players to compete and stay sharp.
As for right now, the goal is simple.
“At this point, I really want to work on us getting stronger and understand and refreshing the plays and concepts that we have right now,” McKenzie said.
