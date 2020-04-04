It’s been quite a senior season for Monticello High School's Dasha Kinlaw, both on the court and in the classroom.
She participated in three sports — basketball, indoor track and cheerleading — and was set to cap off her final year of high school as a member of the Mustangs' girls lacrosse team.
Academically, she’s a member of the National Honor Society, Black Student Alliance and Monticello Mentors program and has had been accepted to nearly 10 colleges.
But the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to an abrupt halt. Schools throughout Virginia will remain closed for the rest of the academic year to help prevent the spread of the coronaavirus.
“It’s been very hard,” Kinlaw said. “Knowing that I had so many plans and so much drive for the rest of the year. But with that, I am very humble and can say I had a great first half of the year.”
This past winter, Kinlaw was the Monticello girls basketball team's second leading scorer. She was excited to carry that over to this spring in lacrosse.
The Mustangs won the Region 4A championship for the second year in a row last spring and were hoping to make a run at a state championship.
“This is my third year on the team and honestly, I just wanted to see the improvement of my team and where we could go,” Kinlaw said. “The bond that we share is unbelievable. We are the team to beat. We have high expectations for each other and want to see each other do great.”
Relatively new to lacrosse, Kinlaw has already left her mark in the program on the program as an elite defender. Those skills were on display last spring against Albemarle when Coach Langley Sloan asked her to face guard one of the Patriots’ top offensive players.
A tall task for most players, Kinlaw said it was even more nerve-racking considering how new she was to the sport. During a timeout, Sloan pulled her aside and gave her a pep talk.
“I was super nervous and afraid I would mess up, not for me, but for the team,” Kinlaw said. “Coach Sloan assured me that I am capable of doing this. If she wasn’t, she wouldn’t have put me out there. She believed in me when I was unsure of myself. I will forever thank her for giving me the opportunity that a lot of people will never experience.”
In the classroom, Kinlaw has excelled as well. She’s been accepted to a number of schools, including VCU, Kentucky, Winston-Salem State, University of the Virgin Islands, Old Dominion, University of Lynchburg, Hampton, Pacific and Radford.
She plans to major in nursing and her ultimate goal is to become a travel nurse and help others around the world that are in need. Kinlaw said she may look to play club sports at the collegiate level.
Even though her senior year won’t end the way she’d hoped, Kinlaw has learned a lot about herself during her time at Monticello. She will carry those lessons with her for the rest of her life.
“I’m grateful that I did a half of year, even though other countries can’t experience what I have academically and athletically,” Kinlaw said. “Some people don’t have sports teams or the resources that we have here. Knowing that I have been accepted to a couple of colleges and now I can’t finish to the end is a disappointment only because I wanted to live and experience that environment.”
