Caleigh Smith has worn a neon yellow headband during every Monticello High School girls lacrosse game over the past three seasons.
The senior attack likely won't get the opportunity to don her trademark headpiece at Monticello again.
That reality hit home for Smith after Gov. Ralph Northam announced an executive order to close Virginia schools for the rest of the academic year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The day the Governor made his announcement, I ran into my mom’s room to ask if she had heard anything,” Smith said. “Almost simultaneously, I got a text from my friends saying we were out of school until June. I immediately broke down crying knowing that my year had suddenly ended.
"Sad to say I have to retire the neon yellow headband.”
The ruling triggered a series of emotions for Smith and her Monticello teammates, who had hoped to defend the program’s Region 4A title.
“I was most looking forward to putting everything together,” Smith said. “One of the best things about this team is that everyone has something very unique to bring to the table, kind of like pieces of a puzzle. Even during our first scrimmage, we progressed from the first draw to the final buzzer. You could see how every player on the team was determined to see our team succeed. My goal was to help bring this team together as a family first, and then hopefully win the region championship and have a shot at states.”
The journey started five years ago, when Smith joined Monticello’s junior varsity program as an eighth grader. A year later, she earned a spot on the varsity squad alongside her older sisters McKenna and Kendall.
“I remember being so nervous being the only freshman on the varsity team,” Smith said. “It felt very ‘little fish, big pond’, but I soon I realized there was nothing to be nervous about because this team is a family.”
It didn’t take very long for Smith to get acclimated and she quickly emerged as one of the top players in program history. Smith entered this season with 193 career goals, ranking third on the school’s all-time list behind current Elon standout Summer Larese (331) and Arizona State standout Paige McGlothlin (291).
“Looking at those numbers alone, you can see a glimpse of the impact Caleigh had on this program,” Monticello coach Langley Sloan said. “I would argue that her greatest impact came from who she was as a person and a leader. Caleigh was always looking to not only improve her individual stock, but raise the stock of the entire team. She was constantly working on her skills as a playmaker, while simultaneously bringing new players in to execute her plays.”
She also tallied 96 career assists and 191 draw controls, which rank among the top stats in Monticello lacrosse history. An all-state selection as a junior, she was a key cog in the Mustangs' run to back-to-back regional titles. Last spring, Monticello set a program-record with 15 wins and reached the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals.
That run included an emotional 12-11 victory over rival Western Albemarle in the regional championship game. Almost 10 months later, Smith said that game still resonates with her.
“That’s what is so amazing about Monticello lacrosse,” Smith said. “I love that our team is able to bring so much positive energy to every practice, team dinner, game and everything else. The game was tied and Josie [Mallory] scored a goal with three minutes remaining to pull us forward. I’ve never felt so much excitement then when the buzzer went off. Our entire team was in the air, screaming and hugging each other. Best feeling ever.”
The Monticello senior was eager to start the tourney again this spring with another talented group of teammates. The Mustangs had just wrapped up preseason scrimmages and were ready to create more memories this spring. That’s when COVID-19 stopped everything.
“It’s unbelievably difficult,” Smith said. “I am honestly still in denial or shock or something. It just doesn’t feel real. Since the time I stepped off the field last year, I was looking forward to my senior season. My last hoorah. There’s something truly special about representing your high school. It’s an amazing feeling to have pride I what you’re doing and I wish I could have this year to finish what I’ve started.”
Sloan, who started at Monticello three years ago, empathized with her players, especially the five seniors on the roster.
“Grappling with the thought of her and our other four seniors not having a chance to finish what the have worked so hard for has been heartbreaking to say the least,” she said. “When I started at Monticello three years ago, the program was on the come up. They had their first state appearance the year before I came on and you could see the fire growing with each season. We became the team to beat around here with local rivals gunning to get the win against us. As a former local athlete, I love that the competition lives on between the schools and I love that Monticello is a big part of the conversation.”
Sloan said this team had all the qualities to do some special things.
“I without a doubt know that this group, led by Caleigh, would have broken more records and continued to elevate this program to new heights,” she said. “Under this senior class, they have broken nearly every program record, including most overall wins, most regular season wins and the program’s first regional championship.”
Smith said that camaraderie with her teammates and coaches is something she truly treasures.
“I love that I’ve been a part of a team that has grown so much,” Smith said. “I can honestly say that the best part of my high school lacrosse career is how much fun I’ve had. From incredible coaching to incredible teammates, I’m so grateful.”
She admits she’s learned a lot about herself through this pandemic.
“This situation definitely has been an eye-opener,” Smith said. “Without a high school season to prepare for any college play, this pandemic has forced me to take my training to my backyard and my brick wall. Trust me, conditioning and running 10-minute drills are not near as fun on your own. It’s way better to be surrounded by your team.”
Smith also credits Sloan for bringing out the best of her as a player and a person.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do next year without Coach Sloan,” Smith said. “I have learned so much from her. She has had such a positive influence ion all of us and I just want to thank her. She has truly made such a difference in my life. All of my coaches have made me the person I am today.”
Despite the loss of her final season, Smith is excited about the future. She’s been accepted to Virginia Tech and wants to continue playing lacrosse, whether as a walk-on with the Hokies or on a club team.
“As much as this is a bad situation, I am still so happy and thankful for the years I’ve had,” Smith said. “It has been an unforgettable journey.”
