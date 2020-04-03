WOODBERRY FOREST — A student's senior year of high school is supposed to be a special time as they close the door on their adolescence and open a new chapter to life as an adult.
For Mathieu Masse-Pelletier, his final year at Woodberry Forest has been a roller-coaster ride filled with joy, tears and uncertainty.
In February, the Woodberry Forest senior was on top of the world after capturing his second straight state shot put title at the VISAA indoor track and field championships at St. Christopher’s School in Richmond.
A month later, Masse-Pelletier and the rest of his classmates found out that their senior year would have to be completed online after Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia schools would close their doors for the remainder of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The news that Woodberry wasn’t going to open its doors again before the end of the year saddened all of us, especially the seniors,” Masse-Pelletier said. “Senior spring is a huge tradition at the Forest that everyone looked forward to and my heart aches for every [student] that spent all four years at this fabulous place.”
Masse-Pelletier had an eventful start to the school year. In October, he verbally committed to play college football at the University of Massachusetts. Three weeks later, he sustained a concussion against Trinity Episcopal that not only ended his season, but also his football career.
“After learning I was done with football, I was extremely nervous regarding my college plans,” Masse-Pelletier said. “But I was surrounded with people that cared for me and lifted me up."
The Woodberry Forest senior returned to athletic competition this past winter as a member of the Tigers' indoor track and field team. He won gold at the state meet in the shot put with a throw of 57 feet, 4¾ inches to successfully defend his state title from the year before.
He hoped to duplicate that feat this spring at the state outdoor track and field championships before the VISAA ruled that all sporting events had been canceled.
“I am disappointed that I won’t go back to Woodberry before graduation, but if that’s all that I have to endure through during these rough times, then I feel extremely grateful and lucky since thousands of people suffer far more from this virus outbreak,” Masse-Pelletier said. “This pandemic is far greater than my spring track season or any of the things that I was looking forward to. I know that this decision is what’s best for everyone.”
Despite the canceled spring season, Masse-Pelletier’s athletic career is not over. The senior has accepted an opportunity to compete in track and field at Laval University in Quebec City, the same school that his mother attended and the same place that he learned to play American football during a youth camp.
He plans to take a year of pre-college classes and then apply to medical school in his hometown. Masse-Pelletier credits Woodberry Forest track coach Curtis Phillips for helping him with the process.
“The opportunity to go to such a school and still participate in collegiate athletics after all that happened in the fall is quite unbelievable and I’m grateful for it,” Masse-Pelletier said. “Coach Phillips was a tremendous help with establishing contacts with college coaches after the incident."
While Masse-Pelletier admits while he’ll miss everything that comes with the final two months of high school, including senior shake, senior pranks and athletics, he will leave Woodberry Forest with fond memories.
“Seniors will definitely go back to Woodberry at some point, when the time is right, to say their goodbyes,” Masse-Pelletier said. “We won’t get to do it in the spring and I know that we’ll feel even more grateful for the time that we’ll spend together then as we’ll have realized that we never can take it for granted.”
